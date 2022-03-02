Momoa is dad to son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and daughter Lola, 14, with Lisa Bonet — who is also mother to Batman star Kravitz

Jason Momoa and His Children Lola and Nakoa-Wolf Attend The Batman Premiere in Support of Zoë Kravitz

Jason Momoa made The Batman premiere a family affair!

The Aquaman star, 42, was present at the New York City premiere of the new Matt Reeves-directed comic book film at Lincoln Center on Tuesday.

Momoa brought along his son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, and daughter Lola, 14, both of whom he shares with Lisa Bonet. Bonet, who split from Momoa in January after nearly five years of marriage, is also mother to Batman star Zoë Kravitz.

The action star donned a wine-colored velvet suit with a low-cut, V-neck plaid shirt underneath. Momoa completed his look with slip-on loafers that matched his suit, and a light purple scrunchie on his wrist for his hair, which he wore down.

He carried what looked to be a professional zoom camera attached to a yellow cord.

Nakoa-Wolf echoed his father's cool-casual style with dark pants and a loose blazer worn over an oversized white shirt and a Bob Marley tee.

He sported red high-top Doc Martens and made a hang-ten sign with one hand. He held onto his dad's hand with the other.

Lola made a fashionable impression in a black-and-white checked maxi dress, and hooked arms with her famous father. She wore pointed black boots.

Lola Iolani Momoa, Jason Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

The trio smiled widely, and Momoa pointed coyly at the image of Kravitz, 33 — in character as Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the new film — in the poster behind him.