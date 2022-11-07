Jason Mewes Reveals He and Wife Jordan Monsanto Are Expecting Second Baby: 'So Happy'

The Jay and Silent Bob star — who already shares daughter Logan Lee, 7, with wife Jordan Monsanto — shared the exciting baby news on Instagram Sunday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 7, 2022 05:27 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkobgWDvxhy/?hl=en. Jason Mewes/Instagram
Photo: Jay Mewes/Instagram

Jason Mewes is adding another little one to the family.

The Jay and Silent Bob star announced on Instagram Sunday that he and wife Jordan Monsanto are expecting their second baby together.

Posing in front of a greenhouse at a friend's wedding wearing a gray suit with a black button-down shirt and his hair tied back, Mewes holds Monsanto's baby bump in the photo. She's dressed in a black maxi dress with a high slight, paired with a black leather jacket and a black clutch.

"Expecting Baby Mewes 2.25.23 #baby so happy my beautiful wife and I @jordanmonsanto. #two is coming!" he captioned the shot.

On his new podcast Father's Day with Jay and Silent Bob, Mewes talked with co-host Kevin Smith about the news.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mewes talked about his journey with being a dad to daughter Logan Lee, 7, and went on to mention how they recently explored trying to add to their family.

"We discussed it and believe it or not, we found out something interesting. As a woman when you turn 35, you're considered geriatric for giving birth. So that being said, we found that out when she was doing one of her regular check-ups," he said.

"We've been trying and she wants to try, and we're going to give it a shot right now. At this age, 35, if it doesn't happen, we'll let it try to happen."

Smith then asked if the point of the podcast is to document them trying for a second baby.

"Nope. The point of this podcast is that we are having another baby," Mewes then revealed, saying it happened after several months of trying.

"I actually started getting emotional because I realize I am telling you for the first time, but she's pregnant," he said.

"It's been so awesome with Logan, and yeah, number two man," Mewes shared.

The couple wed in an intimate civil ceremony on Jan. 30, 2009.

Related Articles
joss stone
Joss Stone and Partner Cody DaLuz Welcome Second Baby, Son Shackleton, Following 'Scary' Labor
Molly Bernard Pregnant
Molly Bernard Is Pregnant! 'Younger' Star Expecting First Baby with Wife Hannah Lieberman
Colin Donnell and Patti Murin
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Expecting Second Baby Girl: 'We're So Excited'
kevin smith, jason mewes
Jay and Silent Bob Stars Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith Reunite for Pal Ben Affleck's Wedding Celebration
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cj1OxJZvOSy/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D Liked by jt_john_tan21 and others odetteannable's profile picture odetteannable Verified Please give a warm welcome to the little lady that has completed our family and stolen all of our hearts. Andersen Lee Annable, but we call her Andi 💕 #AndiAnnable You came into this world last Thursday October 13th, fast and furious in about 2 hours door to door. Birth story is for another day. Phew 😮‍💨 For now, we will keep drowning in your sweetness and soaking up every bit of this beautiful time in our lives. If you were wondering, yes, Charlie is obsessed and yes, she thinks she is only HER baby ;) Love you all 🤍 1h
Odette and Dave Annable Welcome Their Second Baby Together: The Birth Was 'Fast and Furious'
Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates Nearly 1 Year of Marriage to Husband Tarek: 'I Love This Life'
Kevin Smith on Attending Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Wedding
Kevin Smith Says Ben Affleck Is 'Happiest' He's 'Ever Seen' Him with 'Woman of His Dreams' Jennifer Lopez
TikTok Stars Josh and Abbie Herbert Reveal Sex of Baby on the Way
TikTok Stars Josh and Abbie Herbert Reveal Sex of Second Baby on the Way — and Tease His Name!
VENICE, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 10: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie "The Last Duel" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Stars Begin to Arrive for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration
Jersey Shore's Mike Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Expecting Second Baby: 'We're a Growing Family'
'Jersey Shore' 's Mike Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Expecting Second Baby: 'We're a Growing Family'
abbie herbert pregnancy announcement - CR: DAN LANDONI
TikTok Stars Josh and Abbie Herbert Expecting Baby No. 2: 'We Are Blessed and Thankful'
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Thought Georgia Wedding Celebration Was 'Perfect': 'It Was a Dream for Her' (Source)
Casey Affleck; Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Casey Affleck Welcomes Jennifer Lopez 'to the Family' After Missing Brother Ben's Wedding Celebration
Billie Lourd and Austin Rydell attend the World Premiere of "Ticket to Paradise" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 07, 2022 in London, England.
Pregnant Billie Lourd Reveals She's Expecting Second Baby at 'Ticket to Paradise' Premiere
luke cook, kara cook
Luke Cook and Wife Kara Reveal They're Expecting Baby No. 2 with Hilarious Maternity Photos
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles special screening of "Marry Me" on February 08, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/WireImage)
All the Romantic Details About Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Georgia Wedding Celebration Weekend