Jason Mewes Reveals He and Wife Jordan Monsanto Are Expecting Second Baby: 'So Happy'

Jason Mewes is adding another little one to the family.

The Jay and Silent Bob star announced on Instagram Sunday that he and wife Jordan Monsanto are expecting their second baby together.

Posing in front of a greenhouse at a friend's wedding wearing a gray suit with a black button-down shirt and his hair tied back, Mewes holds Monsanto's baby bump in the photo. She's dressed in a black maxi dress with a high slight, paired with a black leather jacket and a black clutch.

"Expecting Baby Mewes 2.25.23 #baby so happy my beautiful wife and I @jordanmonsanto. #two is coming!" he captioned the shot.

On his new podcast Father's Day with Jay and Silent Bob, Mewes talked with co-host Kevin Smith about the news.

Mewes talked about his journey with being a dad to daughter Logan Lee, 7, and went on to mention how they recently explored trying to add to their family.

"We discussed it and believe it or not, we found out something interesting. As a woman when you turn 35, you're considered geriatric for giving birth. So that being said, we found that out when she was doing one of her regular check-ups," he said.

"We've been trying and she wants to try, and we're going to give it a shot right now. At this age, 35, if it doesn't happen, we'll let it try to happen."

Smith then asked if the point of the podcast is to document them trying for a second baby.

"Nope. The point of this podcast is that we are having another baby," Mewes then revealed, saying it happened after several months of trying.

"I actually started getting emotional because I realize I am telling you for the first time, but she's pregnant," he said.

"It's been so awesome with Logan, and yeah, number two man," Mewes shared.

The couple wed in an intimate civil ceremony on Jan. 30, 2009.