Jason Mewes and Wife Jordan Monsanto Welcome Baby No. 2, Son Lucien Lee — See the Photos!

Jason Mewes is a dad of two!

The Jay and Silent Bob star, 48, and wife Jordan Monsanto welcomed their second baby together, he announced on Instagram Saturday.

Son Lucien Lee Mewest was born on Sunday, Feb. 12, the actor revealed, weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz. and measuring 19½ inches.

"Fast & furious…he almost arrived in the backseat of my car at the hospital entrance," he captioned a set of photos from the day of the newborn's arrival.

"Thank you to our doula @iamhaizehawke, Dr Campbell & the team at Cedars-Sinai for the safe delivery of baby boy. We are home, and Mom & baby are doing great. Our lives are forever changed. Less sleep than last week but worth it 🤍."

The couple also shares 7-year-old daughter Logan Lee.

Mewes first shared the couple's exciting baby news on Instagram in November, writing, "Expecting Baby Mewes 2.25.23 #baby so happy my beautiful wife and I @jordanmonsanto. #two is coming!"

Posing in front of a greenhouse at a friend's wedding as he wore a gray suit with a black button-down shirt and his hair tied back, Mewes held Monsanto's baby bump in the photo. She's dressed in a black maxi dress with a high slit, paired with a black leather jacket and a black clutch.

On his podcast Father's Day with Jay and Silent Bob, Mewes talked with co-host Kevin Smith about the joyful news.

Mewes spoke about his journey with being a dad to daughter Logan and went on to mention how they recently explored trying to add to their family.

"We discussed it and believe it or not, we found out something interesting. As a woman when you turn 35, you're considered geriatric for giving birth. So that being said, we found that out when she was doing one of her regular check-ups," he said. "We've been trying and she wants to try, and we're going to give it a shot right now. At this age, 35, if it doesn't happen, we'll let it try to happen."

Smith then asked if the point of the podcast is to document them trying for a second baby.

"Nope. The point of this podcast is that we are having another baby," Mewes then revealed, saying it happened after several months of trying. "I actually started getting emotional because I realize I am telling you for the first time, but she's pregnant."

"It's been so awesome with Logan, and yeah, number two man," Mewes added.

The couple wed in an intimate civil ceremony in January 2009.