Jason Lee Says Rihanna's Baby Boy Is the 'Cutest' After Meeting Him Over FaceTime

Jason Lee says he got a private glimpse of Rihanna's baby boy on FaceTime during a catch-up with his pal.

Speaking to PEOPLE at The Jason Lee Show premiere party at Eden on Sunday in Hollywood, California, the TV host, 43, shared details on the "Rude Boy" singer's son.

"The day she sent me the photos, she FaceTimed and let me see the baby," Lee tells PEOPLE exclusively. "And he was just rocking on the bed, holding his feet, and he's unaware that he's literally gonna be the cutest, richest, most fashionable, most-sought-after child in the world."

"He had no care, but that's because he has two amazing parents," Lee adds.

The music icon, 34, shared the first official look at her baby boy, whom she welcomed with boyfriend A$AP Rocky in May 2022, on TikTok Dec. 17.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's son; Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Rihanna/TikTok ; Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

In the sweet video, the couple's son cooed and smiled at his mama, who could be heard in the background recording him. "You tryna get Mommy's phone?" Rihanna asked her little guy, who displayed a tiny yawn.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, 34, weren't initially anticipating on expanding their family.

"Planning? I wouldn't say planning. But certainly not planning against it," Rihanna told Vogue in April 2022. "I always thought it would be marriage first, then a baby, but who the f--- says it has to be that way? I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

The nine-time Grammy winner announced her pregnancy in January 2022 with a photo shoot in New York City featuring coordinating pink and blue outfits. She continued to show off her baby bump in a series of stylish looks.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, 'There's no way I'm going to go shopping in no maternity aisle,' " she joked to Vogue.

RELATED VIDEO: Rihanna Says Best Part of Motherhood Is Seeing Son's "Morning Face": "It's the Cutest"

Although Lee didn't dish on whether he knew the name of Rihanna's son (she hasn't announced it yet), he went on to share with PEOPLE what fans can expect on his new daytime talk show for Revolt TV, given his relationship with the celebrities he will be interviewing.

"Oftentimes, people say that I'm a gossip blogger and I think that's really a way of pigeonholing me into a box that doesn't really allow people to see how talented I am," he says. "I feel like the need and desire for celebrity news and gossip is at an all-time high, but I feel like there's just as much power, if not even more, in partnering with a celebrity to tell a story than to go out and create one that's not true."

Lee continues, "And I'm all about, especially for people who look like me, to control our narrative," he said. "So the fact that I have the platform where we want to allow people to feel trusted to share and control their narrative, I'm just glad that people are gravitating to that."

It is unclear whether Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will be making a guest appearance on Lee's show.

Jason Lee. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Describing The Jason Lee Show as a "real, honest, transparent and true platform," where he's going to "push and drive the culture, whether people accept it or not," the Hollywood Unlocked founder also tells PEOPLE he's very unapologetic.

"I'm very unafraid to ask questions that people want to know, and I have access that is unprecedented," the entrepreneur says. "There's a lot of people in the blogging space or the talk space who go through bookers and publicists and all that. I go straight to the people."

To prove his point, Lee discussed at Sunday's premiere — which was also attended by Tiffany Haddish — how he allegedly mended an internet feud between Madonna and Cardi B.

"That's just because of my relationships with both of them," he says. "Madonna's an icon, and Cardi's an icon as well. So I just feel that we're gonna have a different experience, and the people watching are gonna have a different experience."