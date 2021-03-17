Jason Kennedy Reveals Wife Lauren Scruggs Was Taken to ER for 'Severe Pain' amid IVF Journey: 'She's Strong'

Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs announced in January that they were beginning their "IVF journey"

Lauren Scruggs was recently taken to the emergency room for "severe pain" after undergoing the egg retrieval procedure as part of her in vitro fertilization treatment, according to her husband, Jason Kennedy.

Kennedy, 39, detailed Scruggs' trip to the hospital in an Instagram post on Tuesday, writing alongside a photo of the 32-year-old author, "Well this one right here gave me a scare last night."

"A trip to the ER for severe pain post egg retrieval but our doctor assured us this morning that everything will be ok," former E! host continued. "She's STRONG and will be back on her feet in no time."

"This is where nurse Jason steps in with that 24/7 love and care 😁," he added, sharing a picture of a stuffed toy named "Bunny" that he said his wife has requested to "stay close at all times."

Kennedy concluded the post with the hashtag "IVF Journey," which he has been using on social media to document the process since January.

Last week, Scruggs opened up about her decision to pursue IVF in a lengthy Instagram post, explaining, "It was an internal struggle initially to make the decision to start ivf because holistic routes are always my go-to, but after so much prayer, this path was the clear next step and so much peace is behind it."

"Whenever i get a shot or take medicine, instead of subconsciously feeling guilty, i thank God for how it is helping my body during this time + am so grateful for this opportunity, the amazing doctors, and the community of friends doing ivf at the same time as me," Scruggs continued. "This mentality has shifted everything for me."

"Every time a shot hurts or if i am tired," she added, "i am so reminded of the most beautiful attribute behind having kiddos that i have learned from the sweet parents around me - there is nothing better to sacrifice for and this minimal discomfort is so temporary."

The pair— who wed in December 2014 — have been open about their struggles with starting a family in the past.

In a May 2019 Instagram video taken during a hospital visit, Kennedy joked: "In high school, they said 'Don't have sex because you'll get pregnant' — among other reasons — but they never told us how hard it is to get pregnant. God bless, this thing is tricky."

"I promise we're practicing but nothing quite yet," he wrote with the video at the time. "Not stressing it, one day soon, love you Lola."

In June 2019, Scruggs told PeopleTV that they have a "chill" approach to getting pregnant, adding, "The timing is perfect no matter what."

On Friday, Kennedy revealed that the egg retrieval procedure "went really well" for Scruggs.