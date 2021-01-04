Jason Kennedy, Wife Lauren Scruggs Start IVF Treatment: 'Going to Be a Good Process No Matter What'

"Thank you for being on this journey with us," Jason Kennedy tells fans

Jason Kennedy and wife Lauren Scruggs are beginning their "IVF journey."

In an Instagram video Sunday, the 39-year-old E! host addressed fans from inside his car while he waited with his dog Benny as Scruggs attended a doctor's appointment solo due to pandemic precautions. The pair wed in December 2014.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Well, it's day 1 of our IVF journey. I'm very excited. Lo's upstairs, Benny's on duty. COVID — can't go upstairs to be with her," he says in the video. "If you don't know what IVF means, it means in vitro fertilization. It's where they take the egg and the sperm and they do a little dance. Could have twins. Could have more than twins. Could have one. Might not even have one. It's a whole thing."

"But it's going to be a good process no matter what, we're committed to believing that. So thank you for being on this journey with us," Kennedy adds.

Scruggs then returned from the appointment, offering an update of the first day. "I had a cyst, which means a follicle that didn't release in the last period, so I have to take birth control for one month to regulate my ovaries." Kennedy ended the video by telling fans they'd give another update in one month.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair have been open about their struggles with starting a family in the past. In a May 2019 Instagram video taken during a hospital visit, Kennedy joked: "In high school, they said 'Don't have sex because you'll get pregnant' — among other reasons — but they never told us how hard it is to get pregnant. God bless, this thing is tricky."

"I promise we're practicing but nothing quite yet," he wrote with the video at the time. "Not stressing it, one day soon, love you Lola."

In June 2019, Scruggs told PeopleTV that they have a "chill" approach to getting pregnant, adding, "The timing is perfect no matter what."

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Scruggs Kennedy On Her Near Death Experience in 2011: 'It Made Me a Deeper Person'

In a hopeful Instagram post looking ahead to 2021, Scruggs shared a black-and-white photo of herself with her husband, expressing her goals for the new year.

"Let's enter into this next year full of refined hope, greater self awareness, grace for ourselves, and a refreshed desire to be there for others even if they don't think the way we think or feel the way we feel," she wrote.