Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs are expecting their first baby, due in the spring, after fertility struggles and an IVF journey

Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs Reveal the Sex of Their Baby on the Way

It's a boy!

On Wednesday, soon-to-be parents Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs revealed on Instagram that they are expecting a baby boy this spring. The exciting update comes one month after they shared their pregnancy news exclusively to PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a silly video posted to Scruggs account, Kennedy, 39, is seen rubbing his wife's baby bump before asking, "Is that what I think it is in there?"

"Is that a penis?" he questions, to which Scruggs, 33, replies, "I think it is."

"It's a boy!" the pair exclaims in unison.

Kennedy also shared a separate reveal video on his Instagram page in which he recounts a funny conversation with Scruggs.

"My wife just said 'Give me a break, I'm quote growing a ... ' what?" he says before panning to Scruggs in the kitchen.

Subscribe to our new 12-episode weekly podcast, Me Becoming Mom, to hear celebrity moms open up exclusively to PEOPLE about their extraordinary roads to motherhood.

"I just grew a penis," she says, as Kennedy finishes her sentence, adding "Inside of me' It's a boy!"

Last month, the former longtime E! personality and author and skincare entrepreneur announced that they are expecting their first baby together after fertility struggles and an IVF journey.

"It's always tough when a doctor tells you you can't have kids naturally and you keep running into complications, but we didn't sit and wallow in that. We were really blessed to meet with some amazing doctors and specialists," Kennedy told PEOPLE.

Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs Credit: Courtesy Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs

"The hardest part probably was having four alarms set every day for months taking medicine," said Scruggs, as Kennedy added, "And one time Lauren had to be rushed to the ER because of unbearable pain a few days after the egg retrieval. Not to sound cliché, but it really has brought us even closer together because we have never been through this before, and it's been really special supporting each other."

Kennedy continued, "There is an overall sense of peace because of our faith in God, and then it just comes down to our incredible friends and family who walked closely with us through it all."

The pair wed in December 2014, and this past January they documented the start of their in vitro fertilization process on social media, sharing the highs and lows of the emotional experience.