Jason Kennedy, Lauren Scruggs Expecting Baby After IVF Journey That 'Brought Us Even Closer Together'

Jason Kennedy tells PEOPLE that "it's been really special supporting each other" through the process

After years of trying to expand their family, Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs are preparing for their new addition.

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the former longtime E! personality and author and skincare entrepreneur are expecting their first baby, due in the spring, after fertility struggles and an IVF journey.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's always tough when a doctor tells you you can't have kids naturally and you keep running into complications, but we didn't sit and wallow in that. We were really blessed to meet with some amazing doctors and specialists," Kennedy, 39, tells PEOPLE.

"The hardest part probably was having four alarms set every day for months taking medicine," says Scruggs, as Kennedy adds, "And one time Lauren had to be rushed to the ER because of unbearable pain a few days after the egg retrieval. Not to sound cliché, but it really has brought us even closer together because we have never been through this before, and it's been really special supporting each other."

Kennedy continues, "There is an overall sense of peace because of our faith in God, and then it just comes down to our incredible friends and family who walked closely with us through it all."

The pair wed in December 2014, and this past January they documented the start of their in vitro fertilization process on social media, sharing the highs and lows of the emotional experience.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs Credit: Courtesy Jason Kennedy and Lauren Scruggs

"Lo is game for everything, especially those early-morning doctor runs when she wasn't in the mood to be filmed," says Kennedy of sharing the intimate moments along the way.

"We quickly realized that posting about our story welcomed us into a community of people going through the same thing. We were deeply moved by the love and support of so many people that were rooting us on in our fertility journey."

Scruggs' twin sister was the first person they told of the exciting news, "immediately" followed by both of their parents, who Kennedy says "lost their minds."

In July, Scruggs, 32, told PEOPLE about her IVF experience, calling it a "blessing" that she has the opportunity to pursue this path as a way to expand her family.

"I'm committed to this journey, and it's a blessing, no matter what, because this could result in something so incredible," she said at the time. "It's such an amazing method of enhancing your fertility and having a sweet baby come into the world ... [I'm] really just trying to make the best of it by being grateful and flipping the script and just embracing it fully."

The Clean Sweep author — who is working on the relaunch of her clean care line Stranded, due in 2022 — also noted that she's an IVF twin herself, which makes the process a "cool full-circle moment."