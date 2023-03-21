Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Glimpses of Chaos as Mom of Three: 'If You Don't Laugh You'll Cry'

Jason Kelce and wife Kylie welcomed daughter Bennett last month, giving them three daughters ages 3 and under

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on March 21, 2023 12:58 PM
Photo: Kylie Kelce/instagram

Kylie Kelce has her hands full as a mom of three!

The wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce shared some very relatable mom moments on her Instagram Story on Monday, as she settles into life with three under 3. The couple recently welcomed daughter Bennett Llewellyn Kelce, who joins big sisters Elliotte Ray, 2, and Wyatt, 3.

Kylie's first photo shows a white cabinet, the bottom half of which is covered in purple scribbles. Though she doesn't say which of her toddlers is responsible for the work of art, she captioned the shot, "Sometimes if you don't laugh ... you'll cry."

She also added, "I'm no rookie. It's 'ultra-washable' Crayola."

Kylie Kelce/instagram

In the next slide, Elliotte and Wyatt can be seen leaning on a counter, closely examining a small fish tank.

"Also ... we now have a fish named Paci," she wrote. "You may be wondering ... was this a bribe for Wyatt to give up her paci? It sure as s--t was."

Pointing out an octopus decoration in the tank, Kylie added, "The fake octopus here is also named Paci."

Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Kylie Kelce/Instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE 38 weeks into her pregnancy as she prepared to see her husband compete in Super Bowl LVII, Kylie opened up about what she loves about Jason as a girl dad.

"I don't think in his life, Jason ever assumed that he would be the father of three daughters," Kylie told PEOPLE.

"He would always be like, 'No, no, we'll get a boy. We'll get a boy.' And I'm like, 'You got to stop challenging the universe. Stop saying it because you're the universe is like, 'Yeah, okay,' " she chuckled.

"I used to tell him before we had our first daughter, she's gonna have you wrapped around her finger. He said, 'I'm not gonna spoil her!' And I'm like, 'I don't think you understand.' "

"It's been amazing to see him sort of transformed from only having a brother, not having any first cousins, so really having like no experience with little girls. And now, he is absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold," she shared.

