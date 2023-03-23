Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Details Family's 'Interesting Dynamic' as They Adjust to 'Three Littles'

Jason Kelce and wife Kylie welcomed daughter Bennett Llewellyn last month

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 23, 2023 01:59 PM
Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce
Jason and Kylie Kelce and daughter Bennett. Photo: Kylie Kelce/Instagram (2)

Jason Kelce's family is getting used to life with three little ones.

The Philadelphia Eagles center's wife, Kylie, shared a postpartum update three weeks after the couple welcomed their third baby girl, daughter Bennett Llewellyn.

"Hey guys, today officially marks 3 weeks since Bennett's arrival, and just thought it would be a good time to check in. I'm feeling about as put together as my hair right now, so frazzled, we'll go with," the mom of three joked.

Kylie went on to describe the "interesting dynamic" she's enjoyed seeing "unfold in our household."

"Wyatt, our oldest, has been a tremendous help. Elliotte, our now middle, just stopped saying put 'it' down, 'it' being Bennett, so I feel like we're trending in the right direction," she shared. "We're getting the hang of three littles."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kylie went on to discuss her birth experience and how her partnership with Frida Mom helped optimize her recovery afterward.

"My birth with Bennett was extremely similar to my other two births. I was fortunate enough to not have to push for very long, and I got an epidural which is top priority for me," she said. "Ultimately, it was as pleasant as a human exiting your body could possibly be, so we'll chalk it up to a win."

Kylie called the recovery process "where the hard work starts," explaining, "not only are you trying to help yourself recover, but you're also trying to care for a completely dependent little being."

Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Kylie Kelce/Instagram

During an episode of his podcast with brother Travis Kelce, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Travis noted that Bennett's middle name, Llewellyn, is their late grandmother's maiden name.

"It's Grandma Mary's maiden name. I wanted to honor Grandma Mary, who is now resting in peace," Jason confirmed. "She had a good run."

Jason and Kylie welcomed baby Bennett on Feb. 23, announcing her arrival on Instagram.

"Yesterday little lady #3 joined us," the couple captioned the photo of their newborn daughter, dressed in a gray onesie set with a daisy print.

Related Articles
Jason Kelce, Bennett Llewellyn
Jason Kelce Reveals the Meaningful Inspiration Behind Baby Daughter Bennett Llewellyn's Name
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
All About Jason Kelce's Kids
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Glimpses of Chaos as Mom of Three: 'If You Don't Laugh You'll Cry'
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Glimpses of Chaos as Mom of Three: 'If You Don't Laugh You'll Cry'
Jason Kelce family
Jason Kelce Jokes He 'Abandoned' Wife with Newborn, Daughters for Work: 'Most Neglectful Father'
https://www.instagram.com/kykelce/. Kylie Kelce/Instagram
Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Celebrate Daughter Elliotte's Second Birthday with Homemade Bluey Cake
Jason Kelce Roasts Brother Travis for Missing Daughter Elliotte's Second Birthday Party: 'She Asked'
Jason Kelce Roasts Brother Travis for Missing Daughter Elliotte's Second Birthday Party: 'She Asked'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpD3VehOkOK/ kykelce Yesterday little lady #3 joined us. Bennett Llewellyn Kelce 8lbs. 5oz. and 21inches long. 1h; https://www.instagram.com/p/CeKspy7u1XC/?hl=en kykelce's profile picture kykelce We had such a blast celebrating your love, and Wyatt and I were so grateful to have been included in your big day! (still in shock that she didn’t cause a ruckus) All of our love to the new Mr. & Mrs. English!! 38w
Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Welcome Third Baby, 'Little Lady' Bennett Llewellyn
Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates on the field after defeating the New York Giants
Eagles Star Jason Kelce Announces He's Returning Next Season, Thanks His 'Supporters and Detractors'
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? All About Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Kylie Kelce Reveals Travis Kelce Is the 'Absolute Best' Uncle to Her and Jason's Daughters
Kylie Kelce Reveals Travis Kelce Is the 'Absolute Best' Uncle to Her and Jason's Daughters
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce Has Baby Name if Pregnant Wife Kylie Delivers on Super Bowl Sunday: 'Most Absurd Thing'
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce Says Wife Kylie Did Not Give Birth at Super Bowl: 'I Was Actually Rooting' for It
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Reveals Game-Day Plan if Baby Is Born on Super Bowl Sunday
Kylie Kelce Reveals Her Favorite Thing About Jason Kelce as a Girl Dad Ahead of Baby No. 3's Arrival
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Reveals What She Loves About Jason Kelce as a Girl Dad Ahead of Baby No. 3
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Says Daughters Will See Dad in Super Bowl — Even If She Goes into Labor
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Confirms to PEOPLE She's Taking Not One, But 'Two' OBs to Super Bowl