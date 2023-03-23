Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Details Family's 'Interesting Dynamic' as They Adjust to 'Three Littles'

Jason Kelce's family is getting used to life with three little ones.

The Philadelphia Eagles center's wife, Kylie, shared a postpartum update three weeks after the couple welcomed their third baby girl, daughter Bennett Llewellyn.

"Hey guys, today officially marks 3 weeks since Bennett's arrival, and just thought it would be a good time to check in. I'm feeling about as put together as my hair right now, so frazzled, we'll go with," the mom of three joked.

Kylie went on to describe the "interesting dynamic" she's enjoyed seeing "unfold in our household."

"Wyatt, our oldest, has been a tremendous help. Elliotte, our now middle, just stopped saying put 'it' down, 'it' being Bennett, so I feel like we're trending in the right direction," she shared. "We're getting the hang of three littles."

Kylie went on to discuss her birth experience and how her partnership with Frida Mom helped optimize her recovery afterward.

"My birth with Bennett was extremely similar to my other two births. I was fortunate enough to not have to push for very long, and I got an epidural which is top priority for me," she said. "Ultimately, it was as pleasant as a human exiting your body could possibly be, so we'll chalk it up to a win."

Kylie called the recovery process "where the hard work starts," explaining, "not only are you trying to help yourself recover, but you're also trying to care for a completely dependent little being."

During an episode of his podcast with brother Travis Kelce, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Travis noted that Bennett's middle name, Llewellyn, is their late grandmother's maiden name.

"It's Grandma Mary's maiden name. I wanted to honor Grandma Mary, who is now resting in peace," Jason confirmed. "She had a good run."

Jason and Kylie welcomed baby Bennett on Feb. 23, announcing her arrival on Instagram.

"Yesterday little lady #3 joined us," the couple captioned the photo of their newborn daughter, dressed in a gray onesie set with a daisy print.