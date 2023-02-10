Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Kylie Has 'Got It Under Control' Ahead of Super Bowl, Says His Mom Donna

Jason Kelce's pregnant wife Kylie is going to be just fine on Sunday, her mother-in-law Donna Kelce says.

Speaking with PEOPLE on the NFL Honors red carpet, Donna — who, as mom to Eagles' center Jason, 35, and Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, 33, is making history as the first mother ever to have two sons play against each other at the Super Bowl — opened up about her daughter-in-law's decision to attend the big game in Arizona at 38 weeks pregnant.

"I talked to her. She's got it under control," said Donna. "She's got everything all planned out and she's not due till the end of the month. I think she'll be okay."

Kylie and Jason are already mom to daughters Elliotte, who turns 2 next month, and Wyatt, 3.

Earlier this month, Jason revealed on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, his podcast with his brother, that Kylie will bring two obstetricians to the Super Bowl with her this year.

"I will have two with me," Kylie confirmed Wednesday in an interview with PEOPLE. "They're both my OBs on a regular basis, but I didn't necessarily want one to be by themselves. All hands on deck."

The NFL wife added that she started talking with her doctors about this possibility in the fall, during the team's eight-game winning streak.

"I went to my appointments back in the fall when they were still on their win streak," Kylie recalled. "They were undefeated at the time, and we just had a moment of, 'Hypothetically speaking, the due date lines up very well with a Super Bowl date. If we happen to need to discuss that, would someone be open to coming with me?'

"And of course, they were very understanding of the situation and said, 'Of course, hypothetically speaking' that someone would be able to accompany us."

The game is one she didn't want to miss as it isn't just a big one for her husband, but for her brother-in-law Travis as well, with the two brothers going head to head to each win their second Super Bowl ring in a showdown dubbed the "Kelce Bowl".

The Philadelphia Eagles won 31-7 over the San Francisco 49ers to advance to the Super Bowl last month, marking Jason's return to the event since 2017, when he won his first Super Bowl ring. Travis is playing in the Super Bowl after the Kansas Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

"It doesn't get any better than this," Donna also told PEOPLE at Thursday's NFL Honors about seeing her two sons play in the big event. "I swear this year was just like, everything aligned and it was kind of like, just strange. We should have been playing the lottery, I swear."

However, while she said she's happy to represent NFL moms out there and has been having "fun," she also admitted that she can't wait until the brotherly showdown is done and the attention on her dies. "I'm just happy it's gonna be over in two weeks," Donna said.

Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast live from the State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX.