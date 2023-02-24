Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Welcome Third Baby, 'Little Lady' Bennett Llewellyn

Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce are now the parents of three little girls, ages 3 and under

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 05:56 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpD3VehOkOK/ kykelce Yesterday little lady #3 joined us. Bennett Llewellyn Kelce 8lbs. 5oz. and 21inches long. 1h; https://www.instagram.com/p/CeKspy7u1XC/?hl=en kykelce's profile picture kykelce We had such a blast celebrating your love, and Wyatt and I were so grateful to have been included in your big day! (still in shock that she didn’t cause a ruckus) All of our love to the new Mr. & Mrs. English!! 38w
Photo: Kylie Kelce/Instagram

Jason Kelce's family just added another member to the team.

The Philadelphia Eagles center and wife Kylie Kelce, 30, have welcomed a baby girl, the couple announced on Instagram Friday.

Daughter Bennett Llewellyn Kelce was born on Thursday, Feb. 23, weighing 8 lbs., 5oz. and measuring 21 in., the couple shared.

"Yesterday little lady #3 joined us," the couple captioned the photo of their newborn daughter, dressed in a gray onesie set with daisy print.

The couple's newest addition joins big sisters Elliotte Ray, 23 months, and Wyatt, 3.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Speaking with PEOPLE 38 weeks into her pregnancy as she prepared to see her husband compete in Super Bowl LVII, Kylie opened up about what she loves about Jason as a girl dad.

"I don't think in his life, Jason ever assumed that he would be the father of three daughters," Kylie told PEOPLE.

"He would always be like, 'No, no, we'll get a boy. We'll get a boy.' And I'm like, 'You got to stop challenging the universe. Stop saying it because you're the universe is like, 'Yeah, okay,' " she chuckled.

Kylie Kelce Reveals Her Favorite Thing About Jason Kelce as a Girl Dad Ahead of Baby No. 3's Arrival
Kylie Kelce/Instagram; Kevin Sabitus/Getty

"I used to tell him before we had our first daughter, she's gonna have you wrapped around her finger. He said, 'I'm not gonna spoil her!' And I'm like, 'I don't think you understand.' "

"It's been amazing to see him sort of transformed from only having a brother, not having any first cousins, so really having like no experience with little girls. And now, he is absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold," she shared.

Related Articles
Kylie Kelce Reveals Her Favorite Thing About Jason Kelce as a Girl Dad Ahead of Baby No. 3's Arrival
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Reveals What She Loves About Jason Kelce as a Girl Dad Ahead of Baby No. 3
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce Says Wife Kylie Did Not Give Birth at Super Bowl: 'I Was Actually Rooting' for It
Kylie Kelce Reveals Travis Kelce Is the 'Absolute Best' Uncle to Her and Jason's Daughters
Kylie Kelce Reveals Travis Kelce Is the 'Absolute Best' Uncle to Her and Jason's Daughters
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Shares Photos of Daughters at the Super Bowl
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Shares Photos of Daughters at Super Bowl: 'At Least I Didn't Go Into Labor'
Jason Kelce, travis kelce
Watch Jason Kelce's Daughter Wyatt Crash His Podcast with Brother Travis Kelce: 'Family Show'
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? All About Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce Has Baby Name if Pregnant Wife Kylie Delivers on Super Bowl Sunday: 'Most Absurd Thing'
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Says Hormones Will Result in 'Unnecessary Amount of Tears' at Super Bowl
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Says Daughters Will See Dad in Super Bowl — Even If She Goes into Labor
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Reveals Game-Day Plan if Baby Is Born on Super Bowl Sunday
Jason Kelce, Wyatt Kelce, Travis Kelce
Jason Kelce Recalls 'Smuggling' Daughter Wyatt into Super Bowl LIV to Watch Travis Kelce Play
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Confirms to PEOPLE She's Taking Not One, But 'Two' OBs to Super Bowl
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
All About Jason Kelce's Kids
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Is Featured in Full-Page Newspaper Ad Wishing Her Luck Ahead of Super Bowl
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Kylie Featured in Full-Page Ad Wishing Her Luck Ahead of Super Bowl
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Kylie Has 'Got It Under Control' Ahead of Super Bowl, Says His Mom Donna