Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Welcome Third Baby, 'Little Lady' Bennett Llewellyn

Jason Kelce's family just added another member to the team.

The Philadelphia Eagles center and wife Kylie Kelce, 30, have welcomed a baby girl, the couple announced on Instagram Friday.

Daughter Bennett Llewellyn Kelce was born on Thursday, Feb. 23, weighing 8 lbs., 5oz. and measuring 21 in., the couple shared.

"Yesterday little lady #3 joined us," the couple captioned the photo of their newborn daughter, dressed in a gray onesie set with daisy print.

The couple's newest addition joins big sisters Elliotte Ray, 23 months, and Wyatt, 3.

Speaking with PEOPLE 38 weeks into her pregnancy as she prepared to see her husband compete in Super Bowl LVII, Kylie opened up about what she loves about Jason as a girl dad.

"I don't think in his life, Jason ever assumed that he would be the father of three daughters," Kylie told PEOPLE.

"He would always be like, 'No, no, we'll get a boy. We'll get a boy.' And I'm like, 'You got to stop challenging the universe. Stop saying it because you're the universe is like, 'Yeah, okay,' " she chuckled.

Kylie Kelce/Instagram; Kevin Sabitus/Getty

"I used to tell him before we had our first daughter, she's gonna have you wrapped around her finger. He said, 'I'm not gonna spoil her!' And I'm like, 'I don't think you understand.' "

"It's been amazing to see him sort of transformed from only having a brother, not having any first cousins, so really having like no experience with little girls. And now, he is absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold," she shared.