Jason Kelce Says Wife Kylie Did Not Give Birth at Super Bowl: 'I Was Actually Rooting' for It

Jason Kelce is still awaiting the birth of his third baby girl.

During a new episode of his podcast with brother Travis Kelce — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the Philadelphia Eagles player, 35, shared an update on his family awaiting their new arrival.

"It was an epic game, an epic Super Bowl, an epic one for our family. We did miss out on one thing that could have made it more epic though. That baby is still inside Kylie's belly," Jason shared.

"That's how you know. Baby didn't come, Super Bowl didn't come, so we're in my matrix. I knew it all along. We're in my simulation boys."

"I was actually rooting for Kylie to go into labor and have the baby at the stadium. I feel like that's very selfish of me, but that's what I wanted to happen. I don't know why I wanted that to happen."

Jason noted he had full confidence in Kylie to keep her cool in the situation if it did occur. "I fully believe that Kylie would have been perfectly fine and able to handle it. She does not like that I wished this would happen, but I told her."

"It's still in there. You're going to have a new niece soon," Jason concluded.

"I cannot wait to meet her," Travis said, joking that his brother wanted the baby to come so he would miss the birth.

"I loved being there for both of my previous daughters. I would not have come to the game. Kylie was under strict orders to not say anything if she was going into labor. [They] really weren't orders, that was her suggestion, I shouldn't act like that."

"Kylie, we're patiently waiting. No rush," Travis said.

"Her direct quote is, 'he was going to be useless to me anyways,' " Jason said.

"Well said, Ky. That couldn't have been truer words from Kylie."

Speaking with PEOPLE, the soon-to-be mom of three — who shares daughters Elliotte, who turns 2 next month, and Wyatt, 3, with the Eagles center — opened up about how her husband has risen to the occasion of being a girl dad.

"I don't think in his life, Jason ever assumed that he would be the father of three daughters," Kylie, 29, told PEOPLE.

"He would always be like, 'No, no, we'll get a boy. We'll get a boy.' And I'm like, 'You got to stop challenging the universe. Stop saying it because you're the universe is like, 'Yeah, okay,' " she chuckled.

"I used to tell him before we had our first daughter, she's gonna have you wrapped around her finger. He said, 'I'm not gonna spoil her!' And I'm like, 'I don't think you understand.'"

"It's been amazing to see him sort of transformed from only having a brother, not having any first cousins, so really having like no experience with little girls. And now, he is just absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold."