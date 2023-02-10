Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Says Daughters Will See Dad in Super Bowl — Even If She Goes into Labor

It's Jason Kelce's intention to play the full game on Super Bowl Sunday.

However, wife Kylie Kelce isn't as sure about making it through all four quarters. At 38 weeks pregnant and with two OBs and two little girls under 3 in tow, the 29-year-old mom is prepared for anything.

Speaking with PEOPLE about who will be with her on the big day, Kylie shares, "It will be our OBs, my mom and dad, and then our daughters, and then Jason's parents, his aunt and uncle. And then we have some friends coming with us."

"So in the event of an emergency exit, the OBs will go with me and our daughters will stay with my mom and dad. They are there on grandchild duty," Kylie shares.

For Kylie, it's important that daughters Elliotte, who turns 2 next month, and Wyatt, 3, soak up all they can of the extra-special occasion.

"I don't know that our 2-year-old will really remember anything, and really even if our 3-year-old will, but it's just such a cool opportunity. At the very least, they'll have pictures of them at the Super Bowl cheering on their dad," Kylie tells PEOPLE. "I know that it's something [Jason] wanted to share with them."

"So we still do have a backup plan, that if anything happens with the newest little Kelce and me, my parents will take the girls so that they can experience it with him," she explains. "It's just an amazing opportunity for our family."

Kylie Kelce Instagram

In a full-page ad in the Philadelphia Inquirer Wednesday, Frida announced its sponsorship of Kylie as their MVP, "Most Valuable Pusher."

"This Sunday will generate over $500 million of ads and sponsorships around football players. But the real MVP isn't going to be on the field. Frida is proud to officially sponsor Kylie Kelce in the sport of motherhood as she prepares to welcome baby #3," reads the ad, which features a photo of Kylie during Elliotte's birth.

"While Kylie's husband and team sweat over 18 weeks of work, she's on week 38. Instead of water breaks, her water could actually break. There's no practice round. And it's messy," the ad continues.

"It's literally blood, sweat and tears. You wanna talk MVPs? Where's the award for Most Valuable Pusher? Her plus-one this Sunday will be her OB-GYN because her Big Game could start right there at the Big Game. So as her husband pushes that football through his legs, she could be pushing something twice as big through hers. And that's what deserves a sponsorship."

Helping other families through the partnership, Frida will be doing something special for all of the women who are bringing babies into the world on Sunday, providing them with the tools to start their season of motherhood.

Moms who welcome a baby on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, can send proof of birth and a shipping address, and Frida will send Frida Mom and Frida Baby gear to tackle their biggest game yet: parenthood.