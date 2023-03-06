Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Celebrate Daughter Elliotte's Second Birthday with Homemade Bluey Cake

Kylie Kelce shared some sweet photos and video of daughter Elliotte as the family celebrated their second daughter's second birthday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on March 6, 2023 02:00 PM
https://www.instagram.com/kykelce/. Kylie Kelce/Instagram
Jason and Kylie Kelce and daughter Elliotte. Photo: Kylie Kelce/Instagram

Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce are all about celebrating family.

Less than two weeks after welcoming daughter Bennett Llewellyn, the newly-minted family of five celebrated daughter Elliotte Ray's second birthday, as Kylie shared on Instagram Monday.

"A few days late, but Elliotte is officially 2!" Kylie captioned a set of pictures, which show the toddler smiling in a floral nightgown and winter beanie, standing and smiling in her crib and later in a store with her mom and big sister Wyatt, 3.

In a video shared, Kylie and her daughters were strolling around the store when the toddler spotted a t-shirt with the Philadelphia Eagles center's face on it and pointed, saying, "dada" and "daddy" sweetly.

The mom of three, 30, also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her homemade Bluey cake for the birthday girl.

"I said that as long as Ellie looked at this and said 'It's Bluey,' that it would be a success," she wrote. "When I asked her who was on the cake, she shrugged and said, 'a bunny?' "

Speaking with PEOPLE 38 weeks into her pregnancy as she prepared to see her husband compete in Super Bowl LVII, Kylie opened up about what she loves about Jason as a girl dad.

"I don't think in his life, Jason ever assumed that he would be the father of three daughters," Kylie told PEOPLE.

Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Kylie Kelce/Instagram

"He would always be like, 'No, no, we'll get a boy. We'll get a boy.' And I'm like, 'You got to stop challenging the universe. Stop saying it because you're the universe is like, 'Yeah, okay,' " she chuckled.

"I used to tell him before we had our first daughter, she's gonna have you wrapped around her finger. He said, 'I'm not gonna spoil her!' And I'm like, 'I don't think you understand.' "

"It's been amazing to see him sort of transformed from only having a brother, not having any first cousins, so really having like no experience with little girls. And now, he is absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold," she shared.

