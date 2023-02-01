Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and his family are ready for what's being dubbed the "Kelce Bowl."

Speaking with brother Travis Kelce on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — the two discussed having their family members at the 2023 Super Bowl, where the Eagles will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Are mom and dad sitting on your sideline? Are they sitting on my sideline?" Jason, 35, asked.

"We do have to figure that out because we each get a certain amount of tickets, and I feel like you're going to have more of a family-oriented thing," Travis, 33, replied.

"I'm also bringing Kylie's parents, I'm bringing the girls," Jason shared, referring to his wife, with whom he shares daughters Elliotte Ray, 22 months, and Wyatt, 3, and has another little girl on the way.

"Kylie's bringing her OB because she's going to be 38 weeks pregnant at the game," the soon-to-be dad of three shared.

"Dude! Dude," Travis said.

"That could be a super Kelce Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason laughed.

"We're in The Matrix, there's no f--ing way," Travis snickered.

Travis Kelce Instagram

Jason shared an adorable video of daughter Wyatt, cheering for the team upon waking up in the morning after the Eagles' game against the New York Giants earlier this month.

Singing part of the team's "Fly, Eagles, Fly," anthem, the toddler cheers, "E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles, yay!"

Watching the video back on their Nanit baby monitor, the dad laughed, asking Kylie, "What have we done?"

"Apparently Wyatt is pretty pumped about the Eagles win last night too," he captioned the funny clip on Instagram. "Woke up to her singing the entire fight song this morning in her crib."