Jason Kelce Roasts Brother Travis for Missing Daughter Elliotte's Second Birthday Party: 'She Asked'

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on March 9, 2023 01:49 PM
Travis Kelce, niece Elliotte Ray Kelce. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty, Kylie Kelce/instagram

Jason Kelce can't help but give his little brother a hard time.

On a new episode of his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the Philadelphia Eagles center ribbed at brother Travis Kelce for missing out on niece Elliotte's second birthday because he was "still recovering from Saturday Night Live."

"No, no, no, I didn't get the invite," Travis rebutted.

"I mean, I was with you. You got the invite," Jason said, referencing his own cameo on SNL that night.

Travis laughed, adding, "That doesn't mean I got the invite."

"I said to your face that you were invited. Don't worry, Elliotte didn't miss you. She just asked about Uncle Trav the whole time," Jason replied, straight-faced. "It's alright."

Travis then mimed being stabbed in the gut as Jason moved on.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the Super Bowl, Jason's wife Kylie Kelce shared that her brother-in-law Travis is the "absolute best" as an uncle to their girls.

"It's very funny, Jason said in an interview that he thinks [the girls] might like him more than they like Jason," she said with a laugh.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce Instagram

"He is the absolute best uncle you can imagine," Kylie said of her brother-in-law.

"I tell everybody, he comes to our house to visit and the poor guy doesn't sit on the couch because our daughters will be like, 'No, no, you sit on the floor. We're gonna do a puzzle. We're gonna build blocks. We're gonna do this, we're gonna do that.' "

Kylie said she's tried to tell Travis that he can turn down his nieces' many requests.

"Our oldest, she's our boss. She's our ring leader, and she just has demand after demand for him. And I'm like, 'Trav, you know you can tell Wyatt no?' "

"He was like 'Yeah, I don't think I can.' And so he will do it," she told PEOPLE.

"She'll be like, 'Jump up and down.' He'll do it. 'Roll on the floor,' he'll do it. 'Be the pony.' He'll do it. So he's all-in when it comes to being an uncle. He is the epitome of an uncle, just through and through."

