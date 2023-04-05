Jason Kelce Reveals 'Where Dads Mess Up' During Labor After Wife Kylie Reviews His Latest Effort

Jason Kelce offered first-time dads a piece of advice as a seasoned father who recently went through his third labor and delivery experience supporting wife Kylie Kelce

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 5, 2023 04:46 PM
Jason Kelce Reveals 'Where Dads Mess Up' When It Comes to Prepping for Wives to Give Birth
Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce. Photo: Kylie Kelce/TikTok; Kylie Kelce/Instagram

Jason Kelce's brother couldn't help but pile onto the recent roast of the NFL dad.

During the latest episode of Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, the younger Kelce brother brought up Jason's wife Kylie's recent TikTok, where she shows off her husband's prowess as a "labor support person" as they welcomed daughter Bennett Llewellyn, 6 weeks.

"Having a child as the dad, there's not much you can do," Jason said in his defense on the podcast.

Travis went on to ask, "Did you do anything?"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I went to the hospital and I offered my words of encouragement," Jason explained. "I held her hand for the few amount of pushes she would need because she's a freaking unbelievable champ. She's a baby-making machine."

"You know it's impressive when your wife gives birth to a child and the doctor's like, 'That's impressive,' " the father of three added.

Travis asked if his big brother had any advice for the dad's out there who will be supporting their significant others through birth.

"One piece of advice I got for dad's everywhere for your first baby being born — I don't know if you know this, but it's very common for the dad to pass out," he pointed out.

"Here's where all the dads mess up, and you made fun of me about the bagels. You're there for a long time, a lot of times, right? And what happens is those dads that aren't experienced at blood sugar levels, they go in there and don't eat anything for hours out on end and just lie on a couch," Jason said.

"And then freaking it gets up, and you're adrenaline's going, and you see a baby pop out of something you've never seen before and then [faint]. That's because you're blood sugar's low," he continued. "So the moment they tell you — you'll know when it's going down — pop a granola bar in, bagel sandwich, whatever you've got to do. Keep your blood sugars up, and you'll coast through that thing."

In addition to Bennett, the couple is also parents to daughters Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3.

Related Articles
Jason Kelce family
Jason Kelce Jokes He 'Abandoned' Wife with Newborn, Daughters for Work: 'Most Neglectful Father'
Kylie Kelce Trolls Husband Jason Kelce Over His Performance as Her 'Labor Support Person'
Kylie Kelce Trolls Husband Jason Kelce Over His Performance as Her 'Labor Support Person': Watch
Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Details Family's 'Interesting Dynamic' as They Adjust to 'Three Littles'
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Glimpses of Chaos as Mom of Three: 'If You Don't Laugh You'll Cry'
Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Shares Glimpses of Chaos as Mom of Three: 'If You Don't Laugh You'll Cry'
Jason Kelce, Bennett Llewellyn
Jason Kelce Reveals the Meaningful Inspiration Behind Baby Daughter Bennett Llewellyn's Name
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
All About Jason Kelce's Kids
Jason Kelce Roasts Brother Travis for Missing Daughter Elliotte's Second Birthday Party: 'She Asked'
Jason Kelce Roasts Brother Travis for Missing Daughter Elliotte's Second Birthday Party: 'She Asked'
Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates on the field after defeating the New York Giants
Eagles Star Jason Kelce Announces He's Returning Next Season, Thanks His 'Supporters and Detractors'
https://www.instagram.com/kykelce/. Kylie Kelce/Instagram
Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Celebrate Daughter Elliotte's Second Birthday with Homemade Bluey Cake
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpD3VehOkOK/ kykelce Yesterday little lady #3 joined us. Bennett Llewellyn Kelce 8lbs. 5oz. and 21inches long. 1h; https://www.instagram.com/p/CeKspy7u1XC/?hl=en kykelce's profile picture kykelce We had such a blast celebrating your love, and Wyatt and I were so grateful to have been included in your big day! (still in shock that she didn’t cause a ruckus) All of our love to the new Mr. & Mrs. English!! 38w
Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Welcome Third Baby, 'Little Lady' Bennett Llewellyn
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce Says Wife Kylie Did Not Give Birth at Super Bowl: 'I Was Actually Rooting' for It
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? All About Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Kylie Kelce Reveals Her Favorite Thing About Jason Kelce as a Girl Dad Ahead of Baby No. 3's Arrival
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Reveals What She Loves About Jason Kelce as a Girl Dad Ahead of Baby No. 3
Oliver Hudson, Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn, Wyatt Russell and Kate Hudson with kids Ryder Robinson, Wilder Hudson, Bodhi Hudson, Rio Hudson and Bingham Bellamy attend Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids hosted by Goldie Hawn
All About Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's 4 Kids
Jason Kelce, Wyatt Kelce, Travis Kelce
Jason Kelce Recalls 'Smuggling' Daughter Wyatt into Super Bowl LIV to Watch Travis Kelce Play
Mom and Dad on the Kelce Bowl, raising NFL sons and Kelce Family Secrets | New Heights | Ep 26
Travis Kelce Says He Has to 'Start Breeding' to Keep Up with Brother Jason in Interview with Mom