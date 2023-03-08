Jason Kelce Reveals the Meaningful Inspiration Behind Baby Daughter Bennett Llewellyn's Name

Jason Kelce is excited to share new details about his newborn baby girl.

The Philadelphia Eagles center talked about the birth of his third daughter on a new episode of his podcast with brother Travis Kelce, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

Travis told his brother that he and wife Kylie Kelce picked a "beautiful name" for their third little girl, Bennett Llewellyn, who joins big sisters Elliotte Ray, 2, and Wyatt, 3.

"Interesting way of spelling Llewellyn, not gonna lie," Travis teased.

"It's a tough one," the father of three shared, to which his brother said he's "struggling with that one."

Travis later explained that Llewellyn is their late grandmother's maiden name.

"It's Grandma Mary's maiden name. I wanted to honor Grandma Mary, who is now resting in peace," Jason confirmed. "She had a good run."

The excited dad also talked about daughter Elliotte's second birthday, which Jason quipped Travis missed because he was "still recovering from Saturday Night Live."

"Don't worry, Elliotte didn't miss you. She just asked about Uncle Trav the whole time," Jason deadpanned.

He then explained how he went to the NFL Combine just four days after Bennett was born. "I missed Elliotte's actual birthday. Thankfully, my wife was kind enough to hold it off to Sunday so I could at least celebrate it with her."

Jason then joked that over the past week, he deserves a mug that reads, "Most Neglectful Father," a play on the "World's Best Dad" mugs.

"Stop," Travis said with a laugh.

"I just up and abandoned my wife with a 3-year-old, now a 2-year-old, and an 8-day-old," he said.

Jason and Kylie welcomed baby Bennett on Feb. 23, announcing her arrival on Instagram.

"Yesterday little lady #3 joined us," the couple captioned the photo of their newborn daughter, dressed in a gray onesie set with a daisy print.