Jason Kelce Reveals the Meaningful Inspiration Behind Baby Daughter Bennett Llewellyn's Name

Jason Kelce is opening up about welcoming his third baby girl and celebrating daughter Elliotte's second birthday

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 8, 2023 04:20 PM
Jason Kelce, Bennett Llewellyn
Jason Kelce, daughter Bennett Bennett Llewellyn. Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty; Kylie (McDevitt) Kelce/Instagram

Jason Kelce is excited to share new details about his newborn baby girl.

The Philadelphia Eagles center talked about the birth of his third daughter on a new episode of his podcast with brother Travis Kelce, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

Travis told his brother that he and wife Kylie Kelce picked a "beautiful name" for their third little girl, Bennett Llewellyn, who joins big sisters Elliotte Ray, 2, and Wyatt, 3.

"Interesting way of spelling Llewellyn, not gonna lie," Travis teased.

"It's a tough one," the father of three shared, to which his brother said he's "struggling with that one."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Travis later explained that Llewellyn is their late grandmother's maiden name.

"It's Grandma Mary's maiden name. I wanted to honor Grandma Mary, who is now resting in peace," Jason confirmed. "She had a good run."

The excited dad also talked about daughter Elliotte's second birthday, which Jason quipped Travis missed because he was "still recovering from Saturday Night Live."

"Don't worry, Elliotte didn't miss you. She just asked about Uncle Trav the whole time," Jason deadpanned.

He then explained how he went to the NFL Combine just four days after Bennett was born. "I missed Elliotte's actual birthday. Thankfully, my wife was kind enough to hold it off to Sunday so I could at least celebrate it with her."

Jason then joked that over the past week, he deserves a mug that reads, "Most Neglectful Father," a play on the "World's Best Dad" mugs.

"Stop," Travis said with a laugh.

"I just up and abandoned my wife with a 3-year-old, now a 2-year-old, and an 8-day-old," he said.

Jason and Kylie welcomed baby Bennett on Feb. 23, announcing her arrival on Instagram.

"Yesterday little lady #3 joined us," the couple captioned the photo of their newborn daughter, dressed in a gray onesie set with a daisy print.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/CpD3VehOkOK/ kykelce Yesterday little lady #3 joined us. Bennett Llewellyn Kelce 8lbs. 5oz. and 21inches long. 1h; https://www.instagram.com/p/CeKspy7u1XC/?hl=en kykelce's profile picture kykelce We had such a blast celebrating your love, and Wyatt and I were so grateful to have been included in your big day! (still in shock that she didn’t cause a ruckus) All of our love to the new Mr. & Mrs. English!! 38w
Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Welcome Third Baby, 'Little Lady' Bennett Llewellyn
https://www.instagram.com/kykelce/. Kylie Kelce/Instagram
Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Celebrate Daughter Elliotte's Second Birthday with Homemade Bluey Cake
Jason Kelce, travis kelce
Watch Jason Kelce's Daughter Wyatt Crash His Podcast with Brother Travis Kelce: 'Family Show'
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Shares Photos of Daughters at the Super Bowl
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Shares Photos of Daughters at Super Bowl: 'At Least I Didn't Go Into Labor'
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
All About Jason Kelce's Kids
Kylie Kelce Reveals Her Favorite Thing About Jason Kelce as a Girl Dad Ahead of Baby No. 3's Arrival
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Reveals What She Loves About Jason Kelce as a Girl Dad Ahead of Baby No. 3
Jason Kelce, Wyatt Kelce, Travis Kelce
Jason Kelce Recalls 'Smuggling' Daughter Wyatt into Super Bowl LIV to Watch Travis Kelce Play
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce Says Wife Kylie Did Not Give Birth at Super Bowl: 'I Was Actually Rooting' for It
Kelce Family - Travis Kelce Insatgram - https://www.instagram.com/p/3E0qcORZm3/
Travis Kelce Supported by Brother Jason and Parents Donna and Ed During His 'SNL' Hosting Debut
Kylie Kelce Reveals Travis Kelce Is the 'Absolute Best' Uncle to Her and Jason's Daughters
Kylie Kelce Reveals Travis Kelce Is the 'Absolute Best' Uncle to Her and Jason's Daughters
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Says Hormones Will Result in 'Unnecessary Amount of Tears' at Super Bowl
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Who Is Jason Kelce's Wife? All About Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Confirms to PEOPLE She's Taking Not One, But 'Two' OBs to Super Bowl
Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Reveals Game-Day Plan if Baby Is Born on Super Bowl Sunday
Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams
Travis Kelce Will Have 'Lots of Surprises' and 'Familiar Faces' on Hand When He Hosts 'SNL' : Source
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks