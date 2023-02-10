Jason Kelce Recalls 'Smuggling' Daughter Wyatt into Super Bowl LIV to Watch Travis Kelce Play

Jason Kelce wanted to make sure his whole family got into Super Bowl LIV to see brother Travis Kelce play.

Recalling Super Bowl Sunday in 2020, the brothers chatted on their podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — about the trouble they had getting Jason's oldest child, daughter Wyatt, into the game.

"We went to your [Travis] Super Bowl in Miami, and Wyatt was 6 months old, and whenever you go to another NFL game, a child 2 and under doesn't need a ticket," Jason explained.

"And we found out the hard way that at the Super Bowl, everybody with a heartbeat needs a ticket," he continued. "We were standing at the gate with Wyatt like – 'ahh!'"

Jason went on to explain that it's not easy to get off the line into the stadium once you're close to the front.

"Once you're in that line, there's not much you can do. Luckily I had Big Dom's number, the head security with the Eagles, he got me in contact with Lenny, the NFL security guy helping out there… and Lenny was kind enough to get Wyatt into the game," he shared. "So Wyatt Kelce might be the first person ever in a Super Bowl without a ticket."

"She got smuggled in," Travis said with a laugh. "They smuggled Wyatt into the game. She's a legendary baby."

"So now, when they announced that everyone needs tickets this year, they said, 'everyone with a heartbeat needs a ticket.' Wyatt changed the Super Bowl forever," the proud dad laughed. "She's made her mark. The Kelce Bowl is a real thing."

Jason Hanna/Getty, Kylie Kelce/instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE about how she's feeling as she prepares to watch her husband play in Glendale, Arizona — with daughters Elliotte, 23 months, and Wyatt in tow, while 38 weeks pregnant — Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, shares that her brother-in-law Travis is the "absolute best" as an uncle to their girls.

"Our oldest, she's our boss. She's our ring leader, and she just has demand after demand for him. And I'm like, 'Trav, you know you can tell Wyatt no?' "

"He was like 'Yeah, I don't think I can.' And so he will do it," she tells PEOPLE.

"She'll be like, 'Jump up and down.' He'll do it. 'Roll on the floor,' he'll do it. 'Be the pony.' He'll do it. So he's all-in when it comes to being an uncle. He is the epitome of an uncle, just through and through."