Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Confirms to PEOPLE She's Taking Not One, But 'Two' OBs to Super Bowl

Kylie Kelce is ready for whatever happens on Super Bowl Sunday.

Not only will the soon-to-be mom of three be there cheering on husband Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles as they take on brother-in-law Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs, but she'll be doing so in Arizona at 38 weeks pregnant.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the big game, Kylie, 29, says she's feeling "very pregnant."

"With number three, it's all familiar feelings. It's like right when you think there's no room left, somehow your body makes room," she shares. "So we're still stretching, even though I swear there's no room."

Discussing the attention on her pregnancy since Jason revealed her plans to bring her OB as a guest to the big game on his and Travis' podcast — New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment — Kylie says it will be "all hands on deck" as not one, but both of her OBs are by her side.

"I will have two with me," Kylie explains to PEOPLE. "They're both my OBs on a regular basis, but I didn't necessarily want one to be by themselves. All hands on deck."

The NFL wife explains that she started talking with her doctors about this possibility in the fall, during the team's eight-game winning streak.

Frida

"I went to my appointments back in the fall when they were still on their win streak. They were undefeated at the time, and we just had a moment of, 'Hypothetically speaking, the due date lines up very well with a Super Bowl date. If we happen to need to discuss that, would someone be open to coming with me?' " Kylie shares.

"And of course, they were very understanding of the situation and said, 'Of course, hypothetically speaking' that someone would be able to accompany us."

It was one of her OBs that alerted Kylie to the fact Jason revealed the decision during the last few minutes of his podcast.

"The funny thing is that I did not know that Jason said it on the podcast until I got a text message from my OB. She said, 'Kylie, the news,' and I was like, 'The news?' So I'm sitting there next to Jason on the couch like, 'Why is it that she just texted me about the news?' "

"And he was like, 'Oh, I said it on the podcast.' I asked if it was in the last 18 minutes of the podcast, because that's the only part I didn't get to today and he says, 'Yeah, probably in the last five minutes.' It's like, 'Well, there it is.' "

"So, I mean, it was very funny because he, of course, just doesn't think about it," she laughs.

As fans wonder whether the "Kelce Bowl" will feature the birth of the third Kelce girl — joining big sisters Elliotte, who turns 2 next month, and Wyatt, 3 — Frida decided to sponsor Kylie as their MVP, "Most Valuable Pusher."

In a full-page ad in the Philadelphia Inquirer Wednesday, Frida announced its sponsorship of Kylie alongside a photo of her during Elliotte's birth.

Helping other families through the partnership, Frida will be doing something special for all of the women who are bringing babies into the world on Sunday, providing them with the tools to start their season of motherhood.

Moms who welcome a baby on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, can send proof of birth and a shipping address, and Frida will send Frida Mom and Frida Baby gear to help them tackle parenthood.