Jason Kelce Jokes He 'Abandoned' Wife with Newborn, Daughters for Work: 'Most Neglectful Father'

Jason Kelce took a trip to the NFL Combine four days after wife Kylie gave birth to their third baby

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Published on March 9, 2023 04:32 PM
Jason Kelce family
Photo: Kylie Kelce/Instagram; Mitchell Leff/Getty

Jason Kelce felt bad leaving for a work trip just four days after becoming a father of three.

The Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, joked about going to the NFL Combine to conduct some interviews on the latest episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, which he co-hosts with brother Travis Kelce.

"I went to the combine on Thursday, four days after my new child being born, and missed Elliotte's actual birthday," he shared. "Thankfully, my wife was kind enough to hold it off to Sunday so I could at least celebrate it with her."

"I'm not going to lie, you know those mugs that have like, 'World's Best Dad' on it? I feel like over this past week, I definitely deserve a mug that says, 'Most Neglectful Father.'"

"Stop," Travis said with a laugh.

"I'm serious. I just up and abandoned my wife with a 3-year-old, now a 2-year-old, and an 8-day-old," he quipped, noting, "Really she was a 4-day-old when I abandoned her."

Jason and Kylie Kelce welcomed baby Bennett on Feb. 23, announcing her arrival on Instagram.

"Yesterday little lady #3 joined us," the couple captioned the photo of their newborn daughter, dressed in a gray onesie set with a daisy print.

Kylie (McDevitt) Kelce, Jason Kelce
Jason and Kylie Kelce. Kylie Kelce/Instagram

Speaking to PEOPLE last month, Kylie talked about being proud of the kind of dad her husband is to their girls.

"It's been amazing to see him sort of transformed from only having a brother, not having any first cousins, so really having like no experience with little girls. And now, he is just absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold."

