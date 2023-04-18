Jason Kelce's Daughters Smile at Seeing a Rainbow in Sweet Vacation Photo: 'Rainy Day at the Beach'

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's little girls are seeing the bright side.

The couple's older two daughters — Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3 — smiled wide next to a window showing a picturesque rainbow over the beach in a photo the mom of three, 31, shared on her Instagram Story Monday.

"A rainy day at the beach is okay by Wyatt as long as there is a rainbow to follow," Kylie captioned the photo.

"Ellie was more concerned about her pretzel bites," she joked.

Late last month, Kylie shared scenes from her labor experience as she welcomed daughter Bennett Llewellyn now 7 weeks old. The mom of three showed the "three ways my husband was a tremendous support person during labor."

The video opened with the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, asleep on a cot and slowly panned to a chair, where he set up his own personal fan to blow on him.

"Brought his own fan," the caption listed as the first point, adding, "Better than the air mattress he was thinking of bringing."

Next, she added, "Made sure he didn't miss a meal ... even though I wasn't allowed to eat anything." The video showed Jason taking a bite of a huge sandwich. A beat later, he's asleep in the same chair, with her adding her third point, "stayed well rested ... while I was kept awake by my contraction and his snores."

She concluded, "Couldn't have done it without him," and panned to baby Bennett in her arms. The next photos showed Jason holding his baby girl, looking tired from the day.

"My husband crushes the role of labor support person," she joked in the caption.