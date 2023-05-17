Jason Kelce's Daughters Pose with NBA Trophy After He Doesn't List it Amongst Best Sports Awards

Jason Kelce shares a photo of his daughters Elliotte and Wyatt in front of the NBA trophy

By Hannah Sacks
Published on May 17, 2023 04:44 PM
Jason Kelce
Photo: Jason Kelce

Jason Kelce and his daughters are finally getting a trophy!

The Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, shared a sweet photo of his two daughters, Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3, holding the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy on Wednesday. Both girls smile while Wyatt extends an arm around her younger sister.

"Pretty Surreal moment at the Kelce household this weekend. Never in a million years did I think I'd hold the Larry O'Brien trophy, let alone that it would be in my house!!" Kelce captioned the Instagram. "The size is incredible, looks so small when NBA players are holding it, but it's actually massive!!"

"It's incredible seeing it and feeling the weight and heft. The girls were very interested in it haha," he added.

While Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy is an NBA trophy and Kelce famously plays football, he explained how the trophy fell into his hands during an episode of his podcast with brother Travis Kelce, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"So, a couple of weeks ago, Trav, as you know, we were debating what is the greatest trophy in all the sports and the two that we mentioned were the Lombardi Trophy and the Stanley Cup Trophy," Jason began. "Well, it turns out that somebody was a little upset that they weren't included on that list and that somebody is Larry."

"That's right. The Larry O'Brien Trophy submitted his own resume as to why he ... is the number one trophy in all of sports," Jason continued. "And it's right here in front of me. I'm not making this up ... It says right here 'as the Larry O'Brien Championship trophy, the NBA's ultimate prize representing the highest level of athletic achievement and teamwork.'"

The football player shares both Wyatt and Elliotte, as well as daughter Bennett, 3 months old, with wife Kylie Kelce.

Jason's wife Kylie spoke to PEOPLE 38 weeks into her pregnancy with Bennett and opened up about what she loves about Jason as a girl dad.

"I don't think in his life, Jason ever assumed that he would be the father of three daughters," Kylie told PEOPLE. "He would always be like, 'No, no, we'll get a boy. We'll get a boy.' And I'm like, 'You got to stop challenging the universe. Stop saying it because the universe is like, 'Yeah, okay,'" she chuckled.

"It's been amazing to see him sort of transformed from only having a brother, not having any first cousins, so really having like no experience with little girls. And now, he is absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold," she added.

Related Articles
Wilmer Valderrama Admits He Was a 'Mess' Taking Daughter Nakano, 2, to Disneyland: 'I Was Crying' https://www.instagram.com/p/CpJ8oE2DFIX/
Wilmer Valderrama Admits He Was a 'Mess' Taking Daughter Nakano, 2, to Disneyland: 'I Was Crying'
Alyssa Scott
Alyssa Scott Shares Sweet Photo of Daughters Halo and Zeela in Matching Pink Barbie Pajamas
John Legend, Miles
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Treat Son Miles to Brownies and a Crown on His 5th Birthday
Savannah Chrisley Shares How Brother Grayson Was a 'Surprise' Addition to the Family on 17th Birthday
Savannah Chrisley Reveals Brother Grayson Was a 'Surprise' Addition to the Family in 17th Birthday Tribute
Amy Adams, Darren Le Gallo
Amy Adams' Husband Darren Le Gallo Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 13th Birthday: 'So Proud of You'
Tarek & Heather El Moussa make an appearance on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Say Having a Baby Boy After Fertility Journey Is a 'Dream Come True'
Kaley Cuoco Shares New Photos of Daughter Matilda: ‘That’s My Girl'
Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet New Photos of Baby Daughter Matilda: 'That's My Girl'
Angelina Jolie and Zahara
Angelina Jolie Takes a Trip to New York City with Daughter Zahara — See the Photo!
Teresa Giudice Celebrates 'One of the Most Special Moments of My Life' as Daughter Gia Graduates College
Teresa Giudice Celebrates 'One of the Most Special Moments of My Life' as Daughter Gia Graduates College
denise richards, sami sheen
Sami Sheen Wishes Mom Denise Richards a Happy Mother's Day: 'Can't Thank You Enough'
Jessie and D'Lila Combs Remember Late Mom Kim Porter on Mother's Day
Jessie and D'Lila Combs Remember Late Mom Kim Porter on Mother's Day: 'You Are Always Missed'
Landon Barker/Instagram; Atiana De La Hoya/Instagram
Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's Kids Honor the Model on Mother's Day: 'Have the Best Day'
Busy Philipps Honors Nannies and Friends Who Helped Her with Her Kids on Mother's Day
Busy Philipps Honors Nannies and Friends Who Helped Her with Her Kids on Mother's Day
Brittany Mahomes, Sterling Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes Does Daughter Sterling's Hair After She 'Requests a Blowout' — See the Photos!
Andy Cohen Apologizes for Losing Mind After Son Ben Refuses to Wear Shorts
Andy Cohen Shares Video of Son, 4, Having a Meltdown as He Returns from Book Tour: 'Welcome Back'
Thomas Rhett Shares Family Photo from Christmas Tree Lot as He Reflects on Thanksgiving
Thomas Rhett Celebrates Wife Lauren Akins with Throwback Photo Montage on Mother's Day