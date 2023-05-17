Jason Kelce's Daughters Pose with NBA Trophy After He Doesn't List it Amongst Best Sports Awards

Jason Kelce and his daughters are finally getting a trophy!

The Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, shared a sweet photo of his two daughters, Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3, holding the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy on Wednesday. Both girls smile while Wyatt extends an arm around her younger sister.

"Pretty Surreal moment at the Kelce household this weekend. Never in a million years did I think I'd hold the Larry O'Brien trophy, let alone that it would be in my house!!" Kelce captioned the Instagram. "The size is incredible, looks so small when NBA players are holding it, but it's actually massive!!"

"It's incredible seeing it and feeling the weight and heft. The girls were very interested in it haha," he added.

While Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy is an NBA trophy and Kelce famously plays football, he explained how the trophy fell into his hands during an episode of his podcast with brother Travis Kelce, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

"So, a couple of weeks ago, Trav, as you know, we were debating what is the greatest trophy in all the sports and the two that we mentioned were the Lombardi Trophy and the Stanley Cup Trophy," Jason began. "Well, it turns out that somebody was a little upset that they weren't included on that list and that somebody is Larry."

"That's right. The Larry O'Brien Trophy submitted his own resume as to why he ... is the number one trophy in all of sports," Jason continued. "And it's right here in front of me. I'm not making this up ... It says right here 'as the Larry O'Brien Championship trophy, the NBA's ultimate prize representing the highest level of athletic achievement and teamwork.'"

The football player shares both Wyatt and Elliotte, as well as daughter Bennett, 3 months old, with wife Kylie Kelce.

Jason's wife Kylie spoke to PEOPLE 38 weeks into her pregnancy with Bennett and opened up about what she loves about Jason as a girl dad.

"I don't think in his life, Jason ever assumed that he would be the father of three daughters," Kylie told PEOPLE. "He would always be like, 'No, no, we'll get a boy. We'll get a boy.' And I'm like, 'You got to stop challenging the universe. Stop saying it because the universe is like, 'Yeah, okay,'" she chuckled.

"It's been amazing to see him sort of transformed from only having a brother, not having any first cousins, so really having like no experience with little girls. And now, he is absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold," she added.