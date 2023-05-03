Jason Kelce Surprises Daughter, 3, by Shaving His Head After Losing Bet to Brother Travis: Watch

In a clip featured on the Kelce brothers' podcast, Wyatt reacts to Jason's new haircut by proclaiming, "Your brain is gone! It's gone!"

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 3, 2023 02:09 PM
Wyatt Kelce reacts to Travis Kelce's shaved head.
Photo: @kyliekelce/New Heights Podcast/Youtube

Jason Kelce has a new look — and his oldest daughter had quite the reaction to it.

In the latest episode of Jason and brother Travis's podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Jason reveals he lost a bet to Travis, 33, and subsequently shaved his head.

Travis asks Jason, "Jason, any reaction on the new haircut when you got home?" to which Jason replies that one of his "favorite things" is to see videos of children's reactions to their dads shaving their beards or their hair, so he made sure to capture 3-year-old daughter Wyatt's reaction.

In a clip featured on the podcast's YouTube channel, Wyatt reacts to Jason's new haircut by proclaiming, "Your brain is gone! It's gone!" followed by, "Your hair is gone!"

After her dad asks her if she prefers him with hair on his head or without, Wyatt declares, "Without!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's daughter
Kylie Kelce Instagram

Jason, 35, shares daughters Wyatt, Elliotte Ray, 2, and newborn daughter Bennett Llewellyn, with wife Kylie, 33.

The dad of three recently told Last Meals host Mythical Chef Josh Scherer how he passed the time while his wife was in labor with their youngest daughter.

"I was doing a lot of sleeping. There's not much you can do," he explained. "You try and get water when your wife is running out of things. 'Is there anything I can do? Can I go grab things?' Outside of that, it's a lot of sitting around waiting for the fireworks to get going."

"I think the mistake that a lot of dads make, when your wife goes into labor — a lot of times you're sitting around all day. You haven't eaten anything all day. And this is why I think a lot of guys pass out. Seriously, their blood sugar levels are low, man."

"That's why I'm eating bagels," he explained. "That's why I'm trying to get all of this food down. I want to be there."

"That was the third rodeo. The first rodeo, I didn't bring a fan, didn't bring anything. They don't care about the dads at the maternity ward at the hospitals — as they shouldn't," he added. "I'm not campaigning."

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian and North West attend The Daily Front Row's Seventh Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards
Kim Kardashian Reveals Daughter North Saved Her from Wardrobe Malfunction at 2023 Met Gala
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals While Heading to Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party
Kylie Jenner and Daughter Stormi Rock Florals at Jean Paul Gaultier Launch Party: 'She's a JPG Girl'
Mark Conseulos Says Daughter Lola Has 'Never Forgiven' Him After Nick Jonas Surprise on Met Gala Night
Mark Consuelos Says Daughter Lola Has 'Never Forgiven' Him After Nick Jonas Surprise on Met Gala Night
Kylie Jenner Stuns in a Blue and Red Satin Outfit with daughter Stormi Webster
Kylie Jenner Coordinates Outfit with Daughter Stormi Before Heading to 2023 Met Gala: Photo
Kailyn Lowry Reveals Son Isaac, 13, Urged Her to 'Use a Condom' After Finding Sex Toys in Kitchen
Kailyn Lowry Reveals Son Isaac, 13, Urged Her to 'Use a Condom' After Finding Sex Toys in Kitchen
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sits with Daughter Malti on Her Lap as She Gets Glam for Met Gala; Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sits Daughter Malti on Lap as She Preps for 2023 Met Gala: 'Met Glam with Mama'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 11: (L-R) Jeremy Renner and Ava Berlin Renner attend the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations" at Regency Village Theatre on April 11, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)
Jeremy Renner Says Daughter Ava, 10, 'Makes Me the Best Version of Me': 'She Inspires Me' (Exclusive)
Draven Bennington
Chester Bennington's Son Draven Tells PEOPLE About Growing Up with Late Linkin Park Singer (Exclusive)
Khloe Kardashian, True, Dream
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, Niece Dream Are Fashionistas as They Model Pink Outfits: Photos
Tori Roloff Celebrates 'My Last Baby' Josiah's First Birthday with Rodeo-Themed Party
Tori Roloff Celebrates 'Last Baby' Josiah's First Birthday with Rodeo-Themed Party: Photos
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Crib Photo on Son Aire, 14 Months
Kylie Jenner's Son Aire, 14 Months, Adorably Poses Wide-Eyed in His Crib — See the Photo!
Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" ; Tom Brady Says His Kids 'Make My Day' in Sweet Photos of Daughter Vivian and Son Benjamin
Tom Brady Says His Kids 'Make My Day' in Sweet Photos of Daughter Vivian and Son Benjamin
Eric and Jessie James Decker
Jessie James Decker's Daughter Snaps Candid Photos of Parents in Bed: 'Vivi Said We Looked Cute'
Mark Zuckerberg creates dresses for his kids
Mark Zuckerberg Uses 3D Printer to Make Dresses for His Daughters: 'Yes, I Had to Learn to Sew'
Granger Smith Reaches Out to Shaquil Barrett After Drowning Death of Daughter: 'Love You Brother'
Granger Smith, Whose Son Died by Drowning, Reaches Out to Shaquil Barrett After Daughter's Death
Sophie Turner attends 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party
Sophie Turner Says She Made 'Honest Mistake' After Accidentally Posting a Video of Her Daughter