Watch Jason Kelce's Daughter Wyatt Crash His Podcast with Brother Travis Kelce: 'Family Show'

The Kelce brothers' podcast got crashed by a third Kelce.

Jason Kelce's 3-year-old daughter Wyatt adorably interrupted the action during an episode of his podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, a Jukes Original Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, as seen in a clip shared on Instagram Tuesday.

In the snippet, Jason can be heard consoling one of his two daughters, who then says, "sorry" as the brothers snicker.

"Can you guys hear, like, the running and stuff that's happening?" Jason asks.

"We could hear her adorable little voice," Travis responds.

Jason then calls over daughter Wyatt, saying, "Come here girlie."

"I need you to say something right into this microphone," he instructs.

"You gotta hit it with the —, " he continues, prompting Wyatt to happily lean into the mic and say, "new news," in the sing-songy way the brothers present the podcast segment.

Both brothers cheer for her as Jason asks Wyatt, "Who's that?"

"Uncle Travvy," she replies with a huge smile.

"New Heights is a family show, not just a football show ❤️," the video's caption reads.

Jason's wife Kylie Kelce, who is expecting the couple's third baby girl any day now, recently opened up to PEOPLE about Travis' relationship with Wyatt and Elliotte, 23 months.

"It's very funny, Jason said in an interview that he thinks [the girls] might like him more than they like Jason," she said with a laugh.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty; Kylie Kelce/Instagram; Justin Edmonds/Getty

"He is like the absolute best uncle you can imagine," Kylie said of Travis.

"I tell everybody, he comes to our house to visit and the poor guy doesn't sit on the couch because our daughters will be like, 'No, no, you sit on the floor. We're gonna do a puzzle. We're gonna build blocks. We're gonna do this, we're gonna do that.' "

Kylie said she's tried to tell Travis that he can turn down his nieces' many requests.

"Our oldest, she's our boss. She's our ring leader, and she just has demand after demand for him. And I'm like, 'Trav, you know you can tell Wyatt no?'"

"He was like 'Yeah, I don't think I can.' And so he will do it," she told PEOPLE.

"She'll be like, 'Jump up and down.' He'll do it. 'Roll on the floor,' he'll do it. 'Be the pony.' He'll do it. So he's all-in when it comes to being an uncle. He is the epitome of an uncle, just through and through."