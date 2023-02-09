Jason Kelce Has Baby Name if Pregnant Wife Kylie Delivers on Super Bowl Sunday: 'Most Absurd Thing'

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce have discussed some baby name possibilities if their little girl makes her debut while dad is on the field at Super Bowl LVII

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 9, 2023 03:39 PM

Jason Kelce has a lot riding on Super Bowl Sunday.

Not only is the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, trying to win the big game, but he's also grappling with the possibility that his third baby girl may arrive the same day.

Speaking with PEOPLE about attending the Super Bowl at 38 weeks pregnant, Kylie Kelce, 29, reveals the couple is still undecided on a baby name.

"It's funny, there is someone who does predictions for baby names on TikTok, and she was saying that this is her Super Bowl, because she's not a sports person, and she put out a list. And it's as if our house was bugged," the soon-to-be mom of three says with a laugh.

"We have not decided on a name, but she absolutely nailed it. At least three of the names on that list are on our list of top names, they're possibilities."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Kylie Kelce/Instagram

The couple has floated the idea that their baby girl's name could reflect the day she arrives if she happens to come into the world while they're in Arizona for the game.

"We don't have a name, but my husband keeps making the joke that if she does come while we're out there that we'll name her Super, which is one of the most absurd things I've ever heard of in life," Kylie says.

Jason Kelce and Kylie McDevitt Kelce
Kylie Kelce Instagram

"We have talked about if she does come out there that we might consider making her initials S.B., or something related to the Super Bowl, just as sort of a tribute."

The NFL wife assures that "nothing is set in stone."

All About Jason Kelce's Kids
Kylie Kelce/Instagram

As fans wonder whether the "Kelce Bowl" will feature the birth of the third Kelce girl — joining big sisters Elliotte, who turns 2 next month, and Wyatt, 3 — Frida decided to sponsor Kylie as their MVP, "Most Valuable Pusher."

In a full-page ad in the Philadelphia Inquirer Wednesday, Frida announced its sponsorship of Kylie alongside a powerful photo of the mom during Elliotte's birth.

Helping other families through the partnership, Frida will be doing something special for all of the women who are bringing babies into the world on Sunday, providing them with the tools to start their season of motherhood.

Moms who welcome a baby on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, can send proof of birth and a shipping address, and Frida will send Frida Mom and Frida Baby gear to help them tackle parenthood.

Related Articles
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Is Featured in Full-Page Newspaper Ad Wishing Her Luck Ahead of Super Bowl
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Kylie Featured in Full-Page Ad Wishing Her Luck Ahead of Super Bowl
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Confirms to PEOPLE She's Taking Not One, But 'Two' OBs to Super Bowl
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
Jason Kelce Says Pregnant Wife Kylie Is Bringing Her OB-GYN as Super Bowl Guest as She's 38 Weeks
Jason Kelce with wife Kylie
All About Jason Kelce's Kids
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis and Jason Kelce Excited to Play Against Each Other in the Super Bowl: 'The Kelce Bowl'
Jason Kelce, Patrick Mahomes
Jason Kelce Compliments Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Their 2023 Super Bowl Meeting: 'One of the Greatest'
Donna Kelce’s Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce Will Make History as First Brothers to Face Off in Super Bowl
Mom and Dad on the Kelce Bowl, raising NFL sons and Kelce Family Secrets | New Heights | Ep 26
Travis Kelce Says He Has to 'Start Breeding' to Keep Up with Brother Jason in Interview with Mom
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She’s Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Writing Letters for Her Sons to Read Before the Super Bowl: 'I Hope Their Dreams Come True'
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She’s Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce Reveals Which of Her Two Sons She's Secretly Rooting for at the Super Bowl
Donna Kelce’s Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis and Jason Kelce Poke Fun at Their Dad: 'We Never Got Vegetables Growing Up'
Travis and Jason Kelce
Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce: Everything to Know About the NFL Brothers
Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New England Patriots in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 19, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Patriots defeated the Eagles 35-0. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images); Eli Manning attends the BBQGuys Design Center grand opening at BBQGuys Design Center on September 14, 2022 in Alpharetta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) warms up before the football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Eli Manning Talks Sibling Rivalries as the Kelce Brothers Prepare to Face Off in the Super Bowl
Kelce Family
All About Travis and Jason Kelce's Parents, Ed and Donna Kelce
Nick Sirianni kids
Nick Sirianni's 3 Kids: All About the Eagles Coach's Family
Miles Teller, Paul Rudd
2023 Super Bowl Super Fans: Here's Who Your Favorite Stars Are Rooting for this Sunday