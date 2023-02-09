Jason Kelce Has Baby Name if Pregnant Wife Kylie Delivers on Super Bowl Sunday: 'Most Absurd Thing'

Jason Kelce has a lot riding on Super Bowl Sunday.

Not only is the Philadelphia Eagles center, 35, trying to win the big game, but he's also grappling with the possibility that his third baby girl may arrive the same day.

Speaking with PEOPLE about attending the Super Bowl at 38 weeks pregnant, Kylie Kelce, 29, reveals the couple is still undecided on a baby name.

"It's funny, there is someone who does predictions for baby names on TikTok, and she was saying that this is her Super Bowl, because she's not a sports person, and she put out a list. And it's as if our house was bugged," the soon-to-be mom of three says with a laugh.

"We have not decided on a name, but she absolutely nailed it. At least three of the names on that list are on our list of top names, they're possibilities."

The couple has floated the idea that their baby girl's name could reflect the day she arrives if she happens to come into the world while they're in Arizona for the game.

"We don't have a name, but my husband keeps making the joke that if she does come while we're out there that we'll name her Super, which is one of the most absurd things I've ever heard of in life," Kylie says.

"We have talked about if she does come out there that we might consider making her initials S.B., or something related to the Super Bowl, just as sort of a tribute."

The NFL wife assures that "nothing is set in stone."

As fans wonder whether the "Kelce Bowl" will feature the birth of the third Kelce girl — joining big sisters Elliotte, who turns 2 next month, and Wyatt, 3 — Frida decided to sponsor Kylie as their MVP, "Most Valuable Pusher."

In a full-page ad in the Philadelphia Inquirer Wednesday, Frida announced its sponsorship of Kylie alongside a powerful photo of the mom during Elliotte's birth.

Helping other families through the partnership, Frida will be doing something special for all of the women who are bringing babies into the world on Sunday, providing them with the tools to start their season of motherhood.

Moms who welcome a baby on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, can send proof of birth and a shipping address, and Frida will send Frida Mom and Frida Baby gear to help them tackle parenthood.