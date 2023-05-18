Jason Kelce's Baby Daughter Naps in Blanket Printed with Picture Resembling NFL Star: Photo

Kylie Kelce is sharing a sweet new photo of her newest addition.

The wife of Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce posted an adorable new photo of the couple's newborn daughter, Bennett, 3 months old.

Wrapped in a white graphic blanket and with her hand tucked under her chin, Bennett sleeps peacefully in pink pajamas. "Naps with Dad," Kylie captioned the image, pointing to a picture of a bearded man resembling Jason on the blanket.

Alongside Bennett, the couple has two other daughters — Elliotte, 2, and Wyatt, 3.

Kylie Kelce/instagram

Kylie previously made headlines when her husband revealed that at 38 weeks pregnant, she was planning on bringing her OB-GYN with her to the Super Bowl, which was dubbed the "Kelce Bowl." Kylie and Jason's daughters and her parents were also in attendance at the game.

"That could be a super Kelce Bowl. If she has a baby in the stadium, it's officially scripted," Jason joked during an early February episode of his and his brother's podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

Kylie spoke to PEOPLE 38 weeks into her pregnancy with Bennett and opened up about what she loves about Jason as a girl dad.

"I don't think in his life, Jason ever assumed that he would be the father of three daughters," Kylie told PEOPLE. "He would always be like, 'No, no, we'll get a boy. We'll get a boy.' And I'm like, 'You got to stop challenging the universe. Stop saying it because the universe is like, 'Yeah, okay,'" she chuckled.

"It's been amazing to see him sort of transformed from only having a brother, not having any first cousins, so really having like no experience with little girls. And now, he is absolutely head over heels in love with his daughters, and they feed that back to him tenfold," she added.