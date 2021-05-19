Jason Derulo Welcomes Baby Boy with Girlfriend Jena Frumes: 'Everything I Never Knew I Needed'

Model Jena Frumes offered a "glimpse of my first week" as a mom after welcoming her first child with Jason Derulo

Jason Derulo is a dad!

The singer, 31, welcomed his first child with girlfriend, model Jena Frumes, on May 8, the couple revealed Tuesday. In a sweet Instagram post, Frumes shared a series of photos from the hospital room where she delivered her newborn, as well as the baby's first week at home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king 👑🥺💛" Frumes, 26, captioned the post. "Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I'm so so so in love with this little boy he's everything I never knew I needed👶🏽🙏🏽 05/08/2021✨"

She added, "I love you forever @jasonderulo."

The couple did not reveal their son's name yet. Last month, the "Savage Love" singer shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that he "could not be more excited" to welcome the baby, as he wants another Derulo to carry on his name.

The star told host Drew Barrymore that he will be the first of his siblings to have a son.

"I think I've done so much in my life, right? And I've been able to accomplish a lot so at this point in my life I'm like, 'Okay, now who do I share it with?' " he explained. "Also, there [are] no men to carry my name. My brother had all girls, my sister had girls, so there's no more Derulos, like I needed to make it happen because somebody's got to carry the name."

The singer also opened up about meeting Frumes at the gym shortly before the coronavirus pandemic, which he said happened at "just the right time."

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Derulo, Pregnant Girlfriend Jena Frumes Reveal Sex of Baby with Fireworks Display in Bahamas

"I was just starting to really get baby fever, I guess with age and you meet someone you really, really connect with and it happened at just the right time," he said.

Shortly after announcing the exciting pregnancy news, Derulo and Frumes revealed in March they were expecting a baby boy exclusively with PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair found out the sex of their baby on the way via a blue fireworks display at the Privilege Pool at Baha Mar resort destination in the Bahamas with an intimate group of friends and family.