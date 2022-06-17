While chatting with PEOPLE about his Instacart partnership for Father's Day, the singer shared some sweet updates about his 13-month-old son Jason King

Jason Derulo Says Son, 13 Months, 'Loves Being in Front of the Camera' Like His TikTok Star Dad

Jason Derulo could have a future TikTok star on his hands!

While speaking to PEOPLE about his partnership with Instacart for Father's Day, the singer and new dad, 32, shared a sweet update about what his 13-month-old son Jason King is into these days. Derulo shares his son with ex Jena Frumes.

Asked if little Jason enjoys the spotlight like his TikTok famous dad, Derulo says his baby boy can't get enough of the camera.

"It's crazy. He loves being in front of the camera and it's like he almost turns on," says the "Savage Love" artist. "He just really takes to it really well. Whenever you put the camera on him, he just turns it on and starts smiling. It's exciting."

Derulo reveals that his son, who celebrated his first birthday last month, is also "really into music."

"If he's not feeling well, or if he's having a moment, if you turn on some music, that moment goes away in an instant," he explains.

"Some of my favorite moments are when I bring him to the studio and he's dancing the whole time," adds Derulo. "He's 1, but there is a clear love for music."

With Father's Day around the corner, the singer says he's "just as excited" as he was last year when celebrating the holiday for the first time as a dad.

"I feel just as excited and pumped for Father's Day. It's literally my new favorite holiday," he shares. "It's the day where I get to celebrate my new life, which I think is pretty cool."

Derulo says he'll be in Europe on Sunday to promote his new song "Slidin'" but that his son will meet him in Denmark for the holiday.

"He'll be with me, bouncing around, as we do at shows," he says with a laugh. "I really like the fact that he can have some normalcy and some sort of a routine when he's at home, but still be able to come out on the road with me."

To help make the holiday special for other dads out there, Derulo teamed up with Instacart to round up his top Father's Day gifts from Best Buy.

"When I heard about Instacart and Best Buy partnership, I couldn't think of a better match," he says. "It's literally a dream. To have everything that you know and love from Best Buy be able to come to the house within that same day is pretty crazy."