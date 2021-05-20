Jason Derulo welcomed his first baby with girlfriend Jena Frumes on May 8

Jason Derulo Reveals Name of Baby Boy, Says Birth of Newborn Was 'Happiest Day of My Life'

Jason Derulo is loving his new role as a dad.

On Tuesday, the "Savage Love" singer, 31, revealed on Instagram that he and his girlfriend, model Jena Frumes, welcomed their first child together.

Shortly after Frumes, 26, broke the news on social media, Derulo shared that their baby boy, who was born on May 8, is named Jason King Derulo.

The musician posted the exciting announcement alongside an emotional video of his first hours with the newborn at the hospital.

"The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home," Derulo wrote. "He's so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes"

Frumes also shared a series of new pictures of baby Jason to her Instagram Stories later that night, including a photo of the newborn wearing a beige ensemble and a picture of the model holding her son up to her face.

When first posting the news about baby Jason's arrival, Frumes shared a series of photos from the hospital room where she delivered her newborn, as well as the baby's first week at home.

"A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king 👑🥺💛" Frumes, 26, captioned the post. "Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I'm so so so in love with this little boy he's everything I never knew I needed👶🏽🙏🏽 05/08/2021✨"

She added, "I love you forever @jasonderulo."

Frumes first shared in March that she and Derulo would be having their first child together. Days later, the pair revealed they were expecting a baby boy exclusively with PEOPLE.

The pair found out the sex of their baby on the way via a blue fireworks display at the Privilege Pool at Baha Mar resort destination in the Bahamas with an intimate group of friends and family.

Ahead of the sex reveal, Derulo said in an Instagram video that he predicted a boy because of the way Frumes' baby bump "is sitting kinda low and it looks like a ball." Frumes, on the other hand, thought it would be a girl because of the way she's been "clumsy and moody" while pregnant.