Like Father, Like Son! Jason Derulo Wears Matching Outfit with 3-Week-Old Baby Jason King

Jason Derulo welcomed his first baby, son Jason King, with girlfriend Jena Frumes on May 8

Jason Derulo already loves to twin with his baby boy!

The "Savage Love" singer, 31, shared an adorable picture on Instagram Tuesday of himself holding his newborn son Jason King as the pair sported matching outfits. Derulo welcomed his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes on May 8.

In the sweet snapshot, Derulo cradles baby Jason as he smiles for the camera. The father-son duo both wear red shirts with black shorts, and the singer's son also rocks a pair of red-and-black baby sneakers.

"Oh imma love dressing Jason jr up like me 😭," Derulo captioned the post. Frumes replied in the comment section, "🥺❤️"

Since welcoming their baby boy, Derulo and Frumes have both posted several shots of their son on social media but have continued to avoid showing his face. Last week, the new mom clarified why she won't be showing her newborn's face online anytime soon.

Frumes shared a comment from one of her recent posts that read, "Just don't post the dam baby if u not gonna show his face...doing the most." She wrote on top of the screenshot, "Imagine being this mad about someone not showing you what their kid looks like," adding laughing emojis.

In another slide, Frumes explained, "I've been very private this entire journey which has brought me so much peace. It's MY choice to not expose my babies [sic] face online. A lot of y'all feel too entitled to voice opinions NO ONE asked for."

"My baby is beautiful & 100% healthy but at this time my baby is brand new to the world I refuse to let the negative energy of social media mess with my families [sic] energy," she added. "I will show him when we feel ready. Until then keeping all this perfection to ourselves to enjoy. Thanks."

Still, the new parents have found ways to show fans their bundle of joy on social media. Frumes recently shared a series of pics featuring Jason King, saying that "this little muffin has became my best friend."

"Almost 3 weeks with you & they've been the absolute best," she continued. "Love you so much cuddle bunny 🐰 Does anyone else have 50 million nicknames for their baby? 😅👶🏽🍼"