Jason Derulo, Pregnant Girlfriend Jena Frumes Reveal Sex of Baby with Fireworks Display in Bahamas

Jason Derulo is having a baby boy!

The "Take You Dancing" singer, 31, is currently expecting his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes, they announced over the weekend, and now, the pair reveal exclusively with PEOPLE that they will be welcoming a son.

Derulo and Frumes found out the sex of their baby on the way via a blue fireworks display at the Privilege Pool at Baha Mar resort destination in the Bahamas with an intimate group of friends and family.

Ahead of the sex reveal, Derulo said in an Instagram video that he predicted a boy because of the way Frumes' baby bump "is sitting kinda low and it looks like a ball." The mom-to-be, on the other hand, thought it would be a girl because of the way she's been "clumsy and moody" while pregnant.

Sharing the pregnancy news on Instagram Sunday, Derulo wrote alongside the couple's maternity photo shoot, "Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes."

Additionally, the model captioned an image of Derulo holding her baby bump on the beach, "Mom & Dad."

Last August, Derulo told PEOPLE that he met 26-year-old Frumes at the gym just before the pandemic, and the two began dating shortly after. They often film TikTok videos together and have shared multiple videos of one another on Instagram.

Discussing how quarantine changed his daily routine at home, Derulo also told PEOPLE at the time, "These last few months have changed the way that I think about my career. I don't think I can be away from home that long anymore. It will change a lot of people, right?"