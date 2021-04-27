Jason Derulo and girlfriend Jena Frumes announced last month that they are expecting their first baby together

Jason Derulo 'Could Not Be More Excited' to Have a Baby Boy: 'Somebody's Got to Carry the Name'

Jason Derulo can't wait to build on to his family tree.

During a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Tuesday, the "Savage Love" singer, 31, says he "could not be more excited" to welcome a baby boy with his girlfriend Jena Frumes as he wants another Derulo to carry on his name.

The star, who announced the exciting pregnancy news last month, told host Drew Barrymore that he will be the first of his siblings to have a son.

"I think I've done so much in my life right? And I've been able to accomplish a lot so at this point in my life I'm like, 'Okay, now who do I share it with?' " he explained. "Also, there [are] no men to carry my name. My brother had all girls, my sister had girls, so there's no more Derulos, like I needed to make it happen because somebody's got to carry the name.

The singer also opened up about meeting Frumes, 26, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic, which he said happened at "just the right time."

"I was just starting to really get baby fever, I guess with age and you meet someone you really, really connect with and it happened at just the right time," he said.

Asked about how Frumes has been feeling amid her pregnancy, Derulo said she's "really good."

Jason and Jena baby reveal Credit: Justin Scott Johnson

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Derulo, Pregnant Girlfriend Jena Frumes Reveal Sex of Baby with Fireworks Display in Bahamas

"It hasn't been a tough pregnancy at all," he shared. "She's been really, really good, the worst thing that happens is he just kicks a lot."

"Whenever he hears music he just starts dancing. I want to do a TikTok on it because I just picture him in there just getting it," the artist teased.

Last month, Derulo and Frumes revealed exclusively with PEOPLE that they will be welcoming a son.

The pair found out the sex of their baby on the way via a blue fireworks display at the Privilege Pool at Baha Mar resort destination in the Bahamas with an intimate group of friends and family.