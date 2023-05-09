Jason Derulo Shares Scenes from Son's Baby Shark-Themed 2nd Birthday Party: Watch

Jason Derulo is celebrating his son's birthday in style.

In a video posted to the singer's Instagram Monday, 2-year-old Jason King's birthday celebration is on full display, featuring a grand bounce house, a full playground and a ball pit complete with two slides.

Derulo can be seen in a black and red Louis Vuitton denim jacket, while his son sports a green polo shirt with Mickey Mouse emblazoned on the chest, white pants, and matching green Mickey Mouse slides.

In the video, Derulo jokes that he is "building [the playground] with [his] own two hands" before the camera pans to two men putting the structure together.

"Let's go get his reaction!" the singer adds before showing his son living it up on the playground, as well as on a swing chair, in the bounce house and later, in the ball pit.

A decadent Baby Shark-themed two-tier cake can also be seen in the video while family and friends sing happy birthday to the little boy.

Derulo, 33, shares Jason King with ex Jena Frumes, 29.

In 2021, the singer spoke to PEOPLE about co-parenting, saying, "We have an amazing relationship, and we don't care if we're confusing people about our situation because our situation is our situation."

"We love [our son] more than anything, and his wellbeing is really important to us," Derulo added.

"I'm really attentive of her wellbeing as well, and I want her to be good. I care about her a lot. We have an amazing relationship, contrary to a lot of people's beliefs."