Jason Derulo welcomed his first baby, son Jason King, with girlfriend Jena Frumes, in May

See All the Places Jason Derulo Brings His Baby Boy in Hilarious Video: I Take Him 'Everywhere'

No matter where Jason Derulo is going, he keeps his baby boy at his side.

On Monday, the "Swalla" singer, 31, shared a hilarious video to Instagram documenting all of the different places he takes his 4-month-old son, Jason King.

In the clip, the new dad has his little boy strapped to his chest as he does a variety of activities including working out, grocery shopping, playing ping pong and singing in the studio.

The artist, who shares his son with girlfriend Jena Frumes, makes sure to include his baby boy in the activities, even giving little Jason a pair of baby weights at the gym.

"I take Lil Jason with me everywhere 👑," Derulo writes.

Back in July, Derulo spoke to PEOPLE about life at home with his baby boy, whom he welcomed on May 8.

The star said his son "seems to really adore music already" and it's the "only thing that keeps him calm."

"From when he was in the womb, he would start kicking whenever I would play music on my phone, because every morning I played the song that I had did the night prior. Now, it's the only thing that keeps him calm. He'll be going crazy one minute and then you start playing some music and he's okay," he explained.

And Derulo doesn't put on "Baby Shark" or other children's songs — instead, the TikTok star plays his own music and other adult jams that he likes.

"It's probably 60/40 regular music to kiddie music, but I was actually thinking of making some kiddie music for him, myself," Derulo shared. As for whether he'd consider releasing a kids' album, Derulo said that could end up being son Jason's call.