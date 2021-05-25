Styling Hollywood's Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis Welcome Baby Boy Arrow Fox: 'Already Obsessed'

Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis tied the knot in August 2012 and announced in April that they were expecting a baby via surrogate

Baby makes three!

Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis welcomed their first baby, son Arrow Fox, on Monday, May 24, they announced on Instagram Tuesday, sharing a selfie snuggling with the newborn.

"Yesterday You Gave Us the New Meaning to Joy and Protection, 2 weeks early but Right on Time!" wrote Bolden, sharing lyrics from "Beautiful Surprise" and concluding with, "Forever Loving You Papa and Dad."

In his caption, Curtis wrote, "The greatest gift EVER!!! Your dads are already obsessed with you!!! Introducing Mr. Arrow Fox 5.24.21."

Bolden, a celebrity stylist, and Curtis, an interior designer — both known for Netflix's Styling Hollywood series — married each other in August 2012. The pair revealed exclusively with PEOPLE in April that they were expecting a child via surrogate.

"The journey to starting our family has been a long one," said Curtis at the time. "Even before it was documented on Styling Hollywood, starting a family was always at the forefront of our minds and in our plans. We explored adoption with multiple agencies before feeling like surrogacy was the right way to go for us."

"It still feels like we're dreaming," he continued, "but the day we get to meet our baby is on the horizon — and we're thrilled!"