Styling Hollywood's Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis Expecting Baby: 'Feels Like We're Dreaming'

The couple, who tied the knot in 2012, tell PEOPLE about the exciting news while supporting bubly and nonprofit Family Equality's new campaign to highlight challenges faced by LGBTQ+ parents

Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis are approaching parenthood!

Bolden, a celebrity stylist, and Curtis, an interior designer, are currently expecting their first baby via surrogate, due this summer, they reveal exclusively with PEOPLE.

The couple — who celebrated eight years of marriage in August and are known for Netflix's Styling Hollywood series — share the news while partnering with bubly sparkling water and the nonprofit Family Equality for a campaign raising awareness on the challenges LGBTQ+ parents face.

"The journey to starting our family has been a long one," says Curtis. "Even before it was documented on Styling Hollywood, starting a family was always at the forefront of our minds and in our plans. We explored adoption with multiple agencies before feeling like surrogacy was the right way to go for us."

"It still feels like we're dreaming," he continues, "but the day we get to meet our baby is on the horizon — and we're thrilled!"

Says Bolden, "On one hand, we're having a baby at a time when we're busier than ever in our careers. They say there's never a perfect time to start a family, though, so we're taking it in stride."

Styling Hollywood Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis on Styling Hollywood | Credit: Netflix

One of the ways the couple are preparing for their new addition, Bolden says, has been "talking to friends about what to expect and coming to terms with being really flexible and not having a lot of control."

"We've been on this journey to start our family for what feels like forever, so any struggles we've endured didn't faze us," Curtis explains. "The one thing I can point to is that because of COVID, we haven't been able to physically see our surrogate."

He adds, "It's been a ton of video chatting for every doctor's appointment and nothing like the experiences some of our friends, who've gone through similar journeys, described to us."

In line with International Family Equality Day on May 2, bubly is using its platform to amplify the voices of LGBTQ+ parents and parents-to-be, promoting greater inclusivity and encouraging allies to get involved.

Anyone can donate to Family Equality via a baby "registry" that highlights financial needs of LGBTQ+ parents, and a new book — the path to parenthood: LGBTQ+ Edition, illustrated by Wednesday Holmes — will be available for purchase for $25. bubly is also donating $100,000 to Family Equality.