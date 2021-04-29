Blumhouse CEO and Horror Film Producer Jason Blum Welcomes Third Baby, Daughter Bette Sue

Jason Blum and screenwriter Lauren Schuker Blum are also parents to Roxy and Booker

By Anya Leon and Karen Mizoguchi
April 29, 2021 12:51 PM
Credit: George Pimentel/Getty Images

Baby Blum is here!

PEOPLE exclusively announces the birth of Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum and screenwriter Lauren Schuker Blum's third child. They welcomed a daughter named Bette Sue Blum on Tuesday, April 27, in Los Angeles.

Their baby girl weighed 7 lbs., 11 oz.

The couple, who wed in 2012, are also parents to daughter Roxy, 6, and son Booker, 3.

Credit: Jason Blum

The new mom, who previously worked on Orange Is the New Black, has been working on the Scarlett Johansson-starring Bride and Ryan Gosling-starring Wolfman as of late.

Meanwhile, the Emmy Award-winning horror film producer, 52, who owns Blumhouse, the film production company that has produced the Paranormal Activity film series along with the 2010 film Insidious, was working on the Showtime limited series The Good Lord Bird, starring Ethan Hawke, along with films including The Forever Purge and Run Sweetheart Run.

Blum's next highly-anticipated project will be Halloween Kills, starring Jamie Lee Curtis and produced through Blumhouse.

