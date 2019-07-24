Jenny Mollen Hilariously Compares Her Two Sons to the von Trapp Kids 'After 3 Weeks in Europe'

Her sons Lazlo, 21 months, and Sid, 5, are just a few of Jenny Mollen‘s favorite things … but even a celeb mom knows traveling with little kids can sometimes be a bit overwhelming.

The actress and author, 40, has been vacationing in Europe this month with her boys and husband, Jason Biggs — where the couple celebrated 11 years of marriage.

The family of four took in the sights in both France and Austria, and as a nod to the latter country, on Tuesday, Mollen shared a hilarious photo on Instagram that featured a scene from The Sound of Music — where governess Maria, played by Julie Andrews, is pinned up against a wall in visible intimidation while surrounded by the seven von Trapp children.

“After 3 weeks in Europe this is what two kids feels like,” Mollen wrote on top of the image.

Mollen and Biggs, 41, have shared multiple snapshots of their children (whose faces are never shown) while in Austria — one of which shows their son Lazlo enjoying a playground with a breath-taking mountain view in the background.

And of course, the couple have leveraged their signature humor in many of the shots. Alongside one sweet photo of Mollen and Sid sharing a smooch, the American Pie actor wrote, “There used to be a time when my wife wanted to canoodle with ME on a Tyrollean mountaintop.”

Other funny images saw Lazlo engaging with a stranger on a train and riding a carousel with his mom, plus accompanying their dad on a picturesque hike in Austria.

“This is what Sid pictures when I ask him to walk anywhere above 14th street,” the Live Fast Die Hot author captioned the hiking photo, referring to the family’s New York home base.

Both parents are dedicated to educating their kids with worldly experiences in addition to their health and nutrition — especially when it comes to what they eat at home.

Aside from acting and writing, the mother of two has become known for the meticulous lunches she whips up for Sid to take to school, which she explained in September were “about constant exposure and pushing his limits.”

Sid and Lazlo also might not be the only two children in Mollen and Biggs’ future. In June 2018, the Orange Is the New Black alum told PEOPLE he was tapping out of new parenthood after one more try for a daughter.

“As soon as I get my third, my girl, then I’m going to retire,” said the actor — which Mollen then quipped was a task for “his next wife.”