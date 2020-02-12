Jason Biggs Reveals How His Kids Reacted to Seeing His 'Fake Son' on the Set of Unmatched

Jason Biggs‘ kids have a bone to pick with him about his new gig.

The 41-year-old actor is currently starring as a father of four in Fox’s new comedy series Outmatched, which has him away from wife Jenny Mollen and their two sons Lazlo, 2, and Sid, 6 on Saturday, during most days of the week, while he films in Los Angeles. (The family resides in New York City.)

“I’m currently seeing this family five days a week and my boys only two days a week, so it’s very hard,” Biggs says during an upcoming Thursday appearance on The Rachael Ray Show.

“But I get to come home every weekend and it’s great, and it’s only for a relatively short amount of time,” he adds of his filming schedule.

Image zoom Jason Biggs

In the meantime, the American Pie actor leverages the use of video chat to keep in touch with his actress and author wife, 40, and their boys — but admittedly, that has backfired on him.

“I FaceTimed them from set once, thinking my boys would be excited to see where I work and the cameras … and all they zeroed in on, they were like, ‘Who’s that kid in the background? Who is that?’ ” Biggs recalls.

“I was like, ‘Oh, you know, that’s Connor, he’s my fake son.’ And it was like, click,” he continues, miming his child hanging up the phone on him.

Biggs also opens up about how he and Mollen try to take family vacations to Germany or Austria “once or twice a year,” since his wife and their sons speak German.

“It’s weird, also, ’cause I don’t speak it at all,” says the Orange Is the New Black alum. “You know how Charlie Brown, when he goes to school, he hears, ‘Waa waa waa waa’ [from the teacher]? That’s what my house sounds like, to me.”

“I am outmatched, literally!” Biggs adds.