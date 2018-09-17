Jason Biggs Hilariously Attempts to Channel Wife Jenny Mollen's Lunch-Packing Prowess

As far as Jason Biggs is concerned, two can play the lunch-packing game — but Jenny Mollen might want to think about coming home soon.

The Orange Is the New Black star took a leaf out of his wife’s parenting book while the latter is away for the week, leaving Biggs to care for their two sons Lazlo, 11 months, and Sid, 4½.

Sharing a photograph of a chin-scratching assortment of culinary choices, the 40-year-old actor wrote Sunday, “With @jennymollen out of town this week, Sid’s lunch duty has fallen to yours truly. Turns out she’s not the only parent who can #crush the lunchbox game.”

“From top left: Organic half avocado from last night, whole sweet potato (produce code 94074), pb&j on bagel (two bites removed, the way he likes it), burnt gluten-free cookie, and one @splenda packet,” Biggs narrated of the spread, adding the hashtag, “#dadsouttherekillingit.”

Mollen, 39, has drawn attention over the past few months for her elaborate and healthy meal creations for her older son, which she has said is about helping him learn and grow as an individual.

Earlier this month, the author and actress shared a photo of her latest “#dictatorlunches” installment for Sid: sautéed sesame salmon, white rice molded into the shape of hearts, avocado, yellow peppers, dark chocolate, plant protein bites, a mini salad with goat cheese and organic strawberries.

The mother of two explained the purpose behind the unique meals in the latter post, writing, “Note: I don’t care how much of this he eats. It’s more about constant exposure and pushing his limits.”

Mollen and Biggs have showcased their dedication as parents over social media time and time again, usually with a healthy dose of hilarity.

In an Instagram Story earlier this month, the Live Fast Die Hot author explained that she was in the middle of writing a “parent statement” for Sid, who will be moving on to kindergarten next year — and had leveraged some of her comedic personality in the first draft.

“Do you think I should have a sense of humor?” she asked her followers. “Because I do feel like they probably read such boring essays that I want to tell them that one of the things I love about Sid is that he looks more like me than Jason.”