Jason Biggs Hits Back at Comments About His Son's Diaper: 'It Ain't Full Anymore — Lay Off Me'

Jason Biggs is on diaper duty.

The American Pie actor took to his Instagram Story on Monday to share photos and videos of his younger son Lazlo (who turns 1 on Tuesday!) hanging out in front of the TV with what looked like a full diaper.

Apparently many viewers messaged Biggs, 40, about Lazlo’s situation, which prompted the star to call them out in another video.

“Hey, all you rule dorks out there giving me s— about Laz’s diaper: I changed it, okay? It ain’t full anymore — lay off me,” said Biggs. “It’s 5:45. I’ve been up for about an hour.”

He added in a follow-up video hours later, “I’m still getting comments about my son’s diaper being full, from this morning, even after I made a post saying that I changed it and it wasn’t full anymore.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Jason Biggs and son Lazlo Jason Biggs/Instagram

Lazlo Biggs Jason Biggs/Instagram

RELATED: Jason Biggs Hilariously Attempts to Channel Wife Jenny Mollen’s Lunch-Packing Prowess

Biggs’ wife Jenny Mollen used Instagram Tuesday to share two photos of Lazlo, celebrating his first birthday.

“Bloody hell, I’m ONE!!!! #lotsiemotsie,” she captioned one snapshot that showed the birthday boy from the nose down, posting a second one from above showing him playing with a step stool next to a small puddle of dark liquid and stained rug with a coffee mug on top.

“Lotsie started his bday off w a bang by dumping an entire mug of cold coffee over his head while singing Life is a Highway,” wrote Mollen, 39, alongside the second image.

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Biggs on What His Kids Would Say About His American Pie Booty Shot



Biggs and Mollen are also parents to 4½-year-old son Sid, who has been the lucky recipient of an array of healthy and creative school lunches his mom has been putting together as of late.

The Orange Is the New Black actor joined in on the social-media fun during a recent time period when his wife was out of town, sharing many an attempt to mimic Mollen’s culinary skills. One hilarious spread by the father of two even included a nod to Sid’s little brother!

“Lazlo’s expired Amoxicillin (good prep for winter cold season), pickle (kosher, dill), frozen White Castle ‘Murder Burgers’ (partially defrosted), whole lemon (ran out of oranges), and two fruit ‘candies’ (Tums),” he joked.