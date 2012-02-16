Jason Bateman Welcomes Daughter Maple Sylvie
The actor and wife Amanda Anka welcomed a baby girl, Maple Sylvie Bateman, on Friday, Feb. 10 in Los Angeles, his rep confirms to PEOPLE.
The actor and wife Amanda Anka welcomed a baby girl, Maple Sylvie Bateman, on Friday, Feb. 10 in Los Angeles, the Horrible Bosses star’s rep confirms to PEOPLE.
The new addition joins big sister Francesca Nora, 5.
Anka’s pregnancy was announced in August by her father, singer Paul Anka, who said, “I’m going to be a grandfather again!”
Bateman and Anka, both 43, were married in July 2001.
— Sarah Michaud with reporting by Julie Jordan