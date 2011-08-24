Daughter No. 2 On the Way for Jason Bateman
What will it be for the couple, who are parents to 4½-year-old daughter Francesca Nora? It's "another baby girl," proud grandpa Anka says.
Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka are about to become parents for the second time.
“I’m going to be a grandfather again,” Amanda’s father, singer Paul Anka, tells ET Canada in an interview that airs Wednesday night.
Married to Amanda for 10 years now, Bateman, 42, is “the actor in the family,” adds Anka, saying: “He’s … a very smart boy, a wonderful guy for my daughter.”
And granddaughters, of course!
— Liz Raftery