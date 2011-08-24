What will it be for the couple, who are parents to 4½-year-old daughter Francesca Nora? It's "another baby girl," proud grandpa Anka says.

Daughter No. 2 On the Way for Jason Bateman

Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka are about to become parents for the second time.

“I’m going to be a grandfather again,” Amanda’s father, singer Paul Anka, tells ET Canada in an interview that airs Wednesday night.

What will it be for the couple, who are parents to 4½-year-old daughter Francesca Nora? It’s “another baby girl,” proud grandpa Anka says.

Married to Amanda for 10 years now, Bateman, 42, is “the actor in the family,” adds Anka, saying: “He’s … a very smart boy, a wonderful guy for my daughter.”

And granddaughters, of course!