Their baby girl hasn’t arrived yet, but Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr Aldean are ready to reveal the unique name they’ve picked out for her!

The country singer and his wife, who are welcoming their second child together — and first daughter — celebrated their bun in the oven at a baby shower on Sunday.

Sharing a sweet moment with one of Jason’s daughters from his previous marriage, Brittany let Kendyl, 10, be the one to reveal her new sibling’s name.

“It’s Brit and Kendyl here,” Brittany said in the video, “and we are so excited for…”

“Navy Rome Williams,” Kendyl remarked with a big smile on her face.

“Yay, let’s celebrate!” Brittany said as the pair laughed and high-fived.

In addition to sharing a few clips starring her husband and their 11-month-old son Memphis, Brittany also posted a photo of the baby shower decorations.

In the image, a neon “Navy” sign was surrounded by wooden shelves full of pink balloons, pink flowers and some tasty-looking doughnuts and sprinkle-covered cakes.

“Today we celebrate you, baby girl,” she captioned the snapshot, adding both a fern and a pink flower emoji.

Choosing an extra sweet way to reveal the sex of their child in August, the county star shared a video of his daughters Kendyl and Keeley, 15, swinging at balls that released a pink dust once hist.

Ahead of the big moment, Brittany asked both girls if they thought their new sibling would be a boy or a girl.

“Jason and I already know what it is, so this is just for the girls, to see their excitement,” explained Brittany.

Jason, 41, previously told PEOPLE that he and Brittany, 31, chose to undergo in vitro fertilization again after welcoming the couple’s son in December 2017.

“After having our son, we knew we wanted to have two kids,” said Jason. “I have my two older daughters already, so after Memphis was born we knew we wanted to have another one pretty quick — to go ahead and knock it out and have one that was a little closer in age to him.”