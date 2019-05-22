Jason Aldean's Wife Brittany Raves About Their 'Angel on Earth' Nanny: 'I Can't Do It All'

As a new mom of two, Brittany Kerr Aldean isn’t afraid to enlist a little help.

During a recent Q&A session on her Instagram Story, the wife of Jason Aldean opened up about a myriad of experiences she has had in being a mother and stepmother, including the fact that she and her country-star husband hired a nanny to help with their younger kids after the Feb. 4 birth of daughter Navy Rome.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We did not [have a nanny] with [now-17-month-old son] Memphis, but we do now,” wrote Brittany, 31. “Jase is gone a lot and I can’t do it all.”

“AND LET ME TELL YOU … she’s an angel on Earth,” the entrepreneur continued.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

Ethan Miller/Getty

Brittany Kerr Aldean's Instagram Story

Brittany Kerr Aldean's Instagram Story

Brittany Kerr Aldean's Instagram Story Brittany Aldean/Instagram

RELATED: Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Says Being a Stepmom Is “Tough”: “Buckle That Seat Belt”

Brittany also revealed that the couple are done having kids (“Jason cut me off”) and that she is no longer breastfeeding Navy.

“I have a lot [of milk] saved for her but her tummy couldn’t handle it for some reason,” answered the former cheerleader. “I used the [Medela] pump!”

Brittany Kerr Aldean's Instagram Story

RELATED VIDEO: She’s Country! Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Welcome Daughter Navy Rome







Going from one child to two (not to mention being a stepmom to Aldean’s daughters Kendyl, 11, and Keeley, 16) has been “tough,” Brittany admitted.

“BUT,” she noted of herself and the “She’s Country” singer, 42, “we are both very glad we had [our children] so close together.”

“The rough part is now,” Brittany wrote. “It will all calm down soon and then they will have built in besties for life.”