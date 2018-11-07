Jason Aldean and Wife Brittany Are Ready for Baby No. 2 — All the Details of Their Sweet Shower

They’re about three months away from welcoming their second baby — and first daughter! — together, so country star Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany celebrated with a fête fit for the occasion.

“It was completely about the new baby,” Brittany, who is due in February (their son Memphis is 11 months old), tells PEOPLE for this week’s issue. “It was such a good day. And it was nice to celebrate a girl. I’m so ready for her to get here!”

Friends and family (including Aldean’s daughters Kendyl, 11, and Keeley, 15) gathered at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, for a tropical-themed coed party.

“Jason and I both love the beach, so we loved the palm leaves and bright colors,” explains the mom-to-be. “It was beautiful.”

Foxglove & Heather provided florals and The Artisan Abode handled invitations and signage, while an adorable neon sign by Shop Narwall announced the baby girl’s name: Navy Rome Williams.

“We created a list and both were throwing names in there throughout the past few months and Navy happened to be the one we liked the most,” Brittany tells PEOPLE. “I chose Rome because I really wanted to name our son Roman but Jason wasn’t a fan so this was my way of sliding that in there!”

When it came to food and drinks at the event, comfort food, provided by Dannie Holmes Catering, reigned. Says Brittany, “We had a mashed-potato bar, a macaroni-and-cheese bar and a donut bar, because I love the Dunkin’ Donuts with strawberry sprinkles. It was all the good ‘bad’ food!”

Copper Whisk Cakes provided a unique dessert. “Both pregnancies I’ve had a craving for Fruity Pebbles,” says Brittany. “So they made a Fruity Pebble cake!”

Simply Southern Occasions served signature mocktails at the bar, while a DJ from Snyder Entertainment spun tunes.

Guests left with mini Capri candles by Anthropologie in Aloha pink.

Now, Brittany says she’s looking forward to little Navy’s arrival — and to introducing her to her big brother.

“He doesn’t remotely understand what’s going on with my belly or all the pink things in the house,” she says of Memphis. “I don’t think he’ll have any clue what’s coming.”

“But neither of them will know any different,” Brittany adds. “They’ll grow up together. I can’t wait.”

