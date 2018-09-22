Jason Aldean's Tour Bus Now Has 2 Cribs: 'I Never Thought I'd Ever Do That'

In an earlier life, Jason Aldean’s tour bus was stocked full of whiskey and beer. These days, it’s essentially being retrofitted to be full of diapers and formula. In fact, it’s basically becoming a rolling day care center.

The bus now has two cribs — one for his 9-month-old son, Memphis, and another for his unborn daughter.

“It’s got two cribs in the bus, which I never in the early days of my touring career thought I’d ever do that, but it’s different,” he said before performing at the iHeartMusic Festival in Las Vegas on Friday. “It’s a lot different now than it was the early part of my career. Things are settled down.”

He added, “I got playpens sitting outside my bus on college football. I’m watching college football and [Memphis] is in the playpen. That was never a thing early on, so it’s cool.”

In June, the country superstar and his wife, Brittany Kerr, announced that they were expecting their second child together. It will be Jason’s fourth child overall.

“We’re excited to have them close together in age and I think it’s going to be fun and hopefully they’ll grow up really close and have a built-in best friend,” he said. “That’s kind of what we were hoping for.”

Aldean’s comments were made in Las Vegas on a stage not far from where he performed on Oct. 1, 2017. On that night, a gunman opened fire on the crowd during Aldean’s set, killing 58 people.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Prior to his set on Friday, the country superstar honored the city’s first responders, as many joined him on stage.

“On behalf of myself and my family and the country music community, I want to say thank you to the city of Las Vegas for your courage, strength and kindness,” Aldean said. “Tonight we are all proud to be Vegas strong.”

This year on Oct. 1, he plans to be home.

“I can’t say I have anything special planned. For us, that’s a day that’s hard to forget. We know it’s coming up,” he told reporters backstage. “To be back in Vegas this close to it is at times a little weird, but in another sense, it’s nice to be back. It’s really our first performance we’ve had since then, so tonight is going to be another step in getting through all that stuff.”