Jason Aldean Questions Son's Big-Brother Training with Dolls: 'Shouldn't He Have a Truck?'

Jason Aldean isn’t too sure about the way his wife Brittany has been preparing their son Memphis for imminent big-brother duties.

This week, the country singer says, he found his very pregnant wife letting the 13-month-old little boy play with a baby doll owned by one of Aldean’s older daughters.

“I’m like, ‘Hold up, time out!’ ” recalls the fourth-time dad-to-be, 41. “Seeing my son playing with a baby doll was kind of odd. Like, shouldn’t he have a truck or something?”

Aldean says he realizes that Brittany, who is due to deliver daughter Navy Rome next month, was “getting him prepared … to maybe play with the baby.”

Still, he thinks Memphis will be fine without any advance training. “I think he’s going to do great,” Aldean says.

Besides two older sisters Kendyl, 11, and Keeley, 15, from Aldean’s previous marriage, Memphis is also surrounded by the couple’s five nieces — their sisters’ children.

“Me and Memphis … we’re the only guys,” Aldean says. “So it’s crazy. I think the one thing growing up in a house with a lot of women, I think he’ll be spoiled … and also hopefully be … just a loving kid. So I’m excited. I think it’s great.”

Aldean also confirms that he has “zero plans” to expand his family any further after Navy’s arrival.

“I’m good,” he says. “To me, four healthy kids … I would feel blessed to have that. … And my wife’s been pregnant for two years, so I don’t really think she’s in any hurry to jump back and go through that again, either.”

Aldean spoke at a press conference Tuesday before the Nashville, Tennessee, celebration of his latest No. 1 single, "Drowns the Whiskey." The ballad, featuring Miranda Lambert, was a multi-week chart-topper back in August.

This makes his 21st No. 1 single, but don’t think Aldean is treating it as old hat. “The number doesn’t matter so much as just feeling people still like what I’m doing 13 years into this deal,” he said. “To me, that’s the thing that’s cool. I don’t really get caught up too much in it’s number 21 or 22 or whatever.”

Continued the Grammy-nominated musician, “We’ve got enough, and if we never had another one, I feel like we had a pretty good run. So at this point I’m just excited people still care about what we do.”

Aldean took time out for the party in what has shaped up to be a hectic week. Their house that’s been on the market since last summer finally found a buyer on Sunday, he explained, and “I’ve got 10 days to get out and move into a new house that I don’t have.”

In the meantime, the couple’s “dream home,” which they began building last summer, is still not finished.

“Plus my wife is about to pop any second,” he joked, “so yeah, it’s pretty crazy right now.”